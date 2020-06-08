Irvine Park Zoo in Chippewa Falls reopens with limitations

COVID-19 has presented additional labor challenges, though. For parks, recreation and forestry as a whole, the department would usually have around 50 seasonal employees, mostly local teenagers and young adults. This year that number is closer to five.

“We can’t offer them their summer jobs that they were expecting to get, and I know it’s hard for them to find a summer job right now,” Hebert said. “That’s been frustrating.”

The zoo opened on Memorial Day and closes on Labor Day. The Chippewa Falls Swimming Pool and Irvine Park Splash Pad are currently closed as well because of the inability to enforce physical distancing.

After consulting with county health officials, Hebert said his department will likely make final determinations later this month whether to open the pool, Splash Pad and exhibits this summer or keep them closed for the year.

“If we can’t open up by early July, I don’t think if it’s worth the time and effort to open up,” Hebert said. “It takes a minimum of two weeks to open up these facilities, so we’re looking at probably a mid-June date where we need to make a decision for the summer.”

Hebert said one of the most frustrating aspects is the uncertainty hanging over everything.