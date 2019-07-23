Rock Fest 2019 is in the books and the latest edition was eventful, to say the least.
Rock Fest is an annual hard rock/heavy metal festival that takes place each July in Cadott. This year’s festival was July 18-20 and featured national acts such as Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, Breaking Benjamin, Mastodon, Skillet and dozens more. While the festival took place over the normally scheduled dates, the festival was anything but normal.
Poor weather conditions plagued the festival during its second and third days.
On Friday, the festival grounds were evacuated about 6 p.m., right before Three Days Grace’s performance on the main stage was set to begin.
More than 20,000 Rock Fest attendees were asked to return to their vehicles/campsites to avoid incoming inclement weather. With the ensuing storm, many campsites were destroyed, vehicles were pelted with high winds and rain and the once grassy Cadott fields transitioned to mud.
However, the day was salvaged with groups Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves, Breaking Benjamin, Asking Alexandria and Five Finger Death Punch all compromising and playing shorter sets with less time in between acts.
Rain affected the schedule Saturday as well, with the festival grounds closing for a bit of time before acts started again. And while some festers were aggravated by the poor weather conditions, many looked on the bright side and still made the most of the event.
Veteran Rock Fest attendee Sharon Iverson said the rain was an unfortunate occurrence, but was thankful the Rock Fest staff was able to still pull the event together and get the bands to perform later than what was initially agreed upon.
“When we saw how dark the clouds were, we knew bad weather was coming,” Iverson said. “We were worried that we wouldn’t get to see all the bands we wanted to, but thankfully it all worked out in the end. Sure, the mud put a damper on things, but Rock Fest can’t do anything about that.”
Other than the weather, Rock Fest attendees enjoyed positive changes to the festival and grounds. One change this year was adding 5-10 minutes in between main stage acts to ensure attendees had enough time to grab a good spot on one of the four side stages.
The change came after the festival had received a flurry of complaints about having to run to stages to even get closer to their favorite acts.
Another change to Rock Fest this year was the lineup, which received much acclaim due to its diverse selection of artists, from lighter options such as Starset and From Ashes to New to heavier options such as Five Finger Death Punch and Rob Zombie.
New to the festival in 2019, Alex Landers said he enjoyed getting to see so many acts in such a small amount of time.
“I’ve never been to this festival before, so I’m kind of bummed out to know I’ve been missing it all of these years,” Landers said. “It’s really well run and the bands sound great, so I’ll definitely be back next year.”
Festival organizers say they are aiming for an even bigger and better show in 2020.
From Ashes to New
Ice Nine Kills
Catechize
Killswitch Engage
Breaking Benjamin
Asking Alexandria
Five Finger Death Punch
A collection of photographs from the first day of Rock Fest 2019 in Cadott Wi. Bands featured: Starset, Stare Across, Skillet, Nonpoint, and M…
