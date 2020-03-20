'It feels really unfair': Coronavirus taking a toll on Chippewa Valley families

The coronavirus continues to hit home in the Chippewa Valley as day-to-day life is put on hold.
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus throughout the world has left virtual every business, organization and individual having to readjust and adapt to meet this trying time.
After the first confirmed case reached the Chippewa Valley Thursday afternoon, the streets of Chippewa Falls are no longer bustling and the local economy has ground to a halt.
And beyond the financial impact of the social distancing period, individuals are having to make sacrifices in a few areas they never thought they would have.
Chippewa Falls resident Tyler Johnson’s grandfather passed away late last week and his family expected to be able to give him a proper funeral and sendoff after a long and fruitful life.
However, the family had to quickly change the funeral/visitation plans after Gov. Evers put limits on the size of gatherings allowed to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The funeral held on Wednesday afternoon was limited to immediate family members, without a visitation or post-funeral meal.
“It feels really unfair and not right,” Johnson said. “I know this is happening everywhere, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t really sad. It’s bad enough to lose someone you care about, but not being able to say goodbye the way you want to makes things worse.”
Johnson isn’t the only one experiencing hardships due to the impact of the coronavirus on the community. One area that is affecting families throughout the Chippewa Valley is the inability to find proper day care for children due to schools being closed indefinitely for the foreseeable future.
Earlier this week, Gov. Evers limited the number of workers in a child-care center to no more than 10 at a time and no more than 50 children could occupy a child-care facility at a time.
That has left many families having to find other options on the fly for their children, some even having to work from home or use paid sick leave to ensure their children’s safety.
Students are having to meet the evolving situation as well. Students at UW-Eau Claire were informed Friday by Chancellor James Schmidt that the remainder of the spring semester will be conducted online and residence halls will be closing by Friday, April 4.
In addition to having to adjust to a new way of learning, the graduating seniors at the school have had their commencement ceremony postponed in order to allow students the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma at a later date.
These areas of the Chippewa Valley community will continue to be addressed during the coming weeks and months as local officials, businesses and residents adapt to this unprecedented situation.
COVID-19, or the coronavirus, is a virus that causes diseases in mammals and birds.
Symptoms of the coronavirus in humans include respiratory tract infections, similar to many cases of the common cold. The recent outbreak began in China and through international travel has spread around the world causing mass panic, the cancellation of many large gatherings and hygiene products such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper to be hoarded from store shelves in the fear of quarantine scenarios.
While there is still much uncertainty surrounding the virus and how it will impact people’s lives going forward, on an individual basis all people can do is stay clean, use common sense and be patient while a cure is researched and a sense of normalcy is restored to the area.