'It feels really unfair': Coronavirus taking a toll on Chippewa Valley families

Johnson isn’t the only one experiencing hardships due to the impact of the coronavirus on the community. One area that is affecting families throughout the Chippewa Valley is the inability to find proper day care for children due to schools being closed indefinitely for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this week, Gov. Evers limited the number of workers in a child-care center to no more than 10 at a time and no more than 50 children could occupy a child-care facility at a time.

That has left many families having to find other options on the fly for their children, some even having to work from home or use paid sick leave to ensure their children’s safety.

Students are having to meet the evolving situation as well. Students at UW-Eau Claire were informed Friday by Chancellor James Schmidt that the remainder of the spring semester will be conducted online and residence halls will be closing by Friday, April 4.

In addition to having to adjust to a new way of learning, the graduating seniors at the school have had their commencement ceremony postponed in order to allow students the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma at a later date.