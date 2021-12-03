'It is about time': We're Wolves releases debut self-titled album

Good things come to those who wait, and those who wait for the first release from a local supergroup are set to have their patience rewarded.

We’re Wolves, a rap/rock/folk supergroup comprised of rapper Cory Crowell (Fathom), vocalist Alyssa Thoms, guitarist Adam Thoms, keyboardist Paul Buxton and drummer Ben Peterson are set to release their debut eight-song self-titled album Saturday alongside a performance at The Red Mixer in Eau Claire. The release marks the first full-length recording from the group since forming in 2015, a six-year wait Crowell is thankful is finally coming to an end.

“We wanted to put this out a long time ago,” Crowell said. “It doesn’t feel like the right time, but it is about time that we finally put a full record out. The album is about heartbreak, loss, life, death, daily struggles and so many things in between. But at the end of the day, it boils down to moving on with your life and making the best out of painful situations.”

Just like the distinct musical stylings of We’re Wolves, the band is taking a unique approach to the release of their record as well. Available at their show Saturday will be three different art prints designed by artist Andrew Johnson featuring album artwork for the release with download cards printed on the back for fans to download the full record afterward on Bandcamp.com.

“People still love to bring something physical home with them from a show,” Alyssa Thoms said. “In the past, it’s been a CD, or it’s been a tape, but we didn’t want to do something that antiquated. Pairing art with the music feels like a unique way of doing things and we think it makes the album experience more special.”

The history of We’re Wolves began with the need for something refreshing for the members f the group half a decade ago. The idea of mashing folk music, with rock and hip-hop intrigued the veteran musicians in the group, and rather than make stereotypical rap rock music in the stylings of Papa Roach or Linkin Park, the group instead crafted their sound and distilled it into a unique mix of poetry, catchy melodies and heartfelt sentiments depicting the struggles of everyday life and finding the will to rise above them.

Earning local acclaim with the original release of their song “River,” the members of We’re Wolves found themselves writing, recording and playing shows for years, carefully crafting their sound rather than rushing out an album before they were ready to.

“This band just clicks on and off stage,” Paul Buxton said. “We mix so many different genres together, so there is a bit of something for anyone and everyone to enjoy. Our music is a bit slower, but we manage to keep the energy up on stage and offer something unique that you can’t find very easily in this area.”

With the soft release of their first commercially available album on the horizon, guitarist Adam Thoms said playing in We’re Wolves continues to be enjoyable and fruitful years after forming the group with some of his best friends.

“Playing in a hip-hop band has a completely different energy and creates a fun atmosphere every time,” Thoms said. “Being in a band is hard, but we all feel we need to do it at the end of the day. We spend our extra money, our free time and our spare energy on making music because we all love it.”

With a professionally recorded studio album in tow, We’re Wolves has come a long way from recording demos on a damaged early 2000’s MacBook.

For more information on the band, you can visit their Facebook page @werewolvesmusic and you can hear their debut album on Bandcamp.com this Saturday and on all major streaming services in the near future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.