Simple characters, simple images and a simple message are the key attributes of a comic series from a man who got his start in the Chippewa Valley.
Former Chippewa Falls resident Robert Rees is an inventor and a published comic book author. “Bob and Bezos” is a comic book series and a series of online satirical images that Rees started to publish in July of 2018. With 57 published issues and counting, Rees said the comic book series started when he posted a photo in Facebook group for his former United States Navy shipmates.
“There was somebody who liked them because they had pictures of our ship in it,” Rees said. “I actually then sold some issues online on Amazon after that.”
The “Bob and Bezos” comic book series deals with many current day happenings and occurrences, offering satirical looks at them through the eyes of the two characters. The images are most recognizable as a long form version of memes, which have been infiltrating mainstream culture more and more every year.
Rees’ love for art and writing began in 1971 when he attended ninth grade at Chippewa Falls Senior High School. He said his love for the craft began in the Chippewa Valley, but ironically English and writing did not take to him initially.
“It’s kind of funny, because in ninth grade my worst subject was English,” Rees said. “All of my other subjects I did really well in, so it’s interesting now that I’ve published a lot of books and plan to continue to.”
After Rees left the Chippewa Valley after ninth grade, his traveling salesman parents took him across the country frequently, eventually landing him in Runnells, Iowa.
His professional life has included many lines of work, including garnering multiple patents in the inventing field, but he said a year out from retirement his passion and escape is writing comics and expressing himself through their pages.
“A lot of it is therapy for me,” Rees said. “I used to be an inventor, I do have patents to my name, but now I can release emotions via cartoons and comic book characters.”
Now that Rees has published more than 50 comics, he said the future for his “Bob and Bezos” comic book series is moving toward expanding to different areas of the county. Many of the images Rees uses in his comics and images are region heavy, meaning they will strike a chord with certain people in certain areas depending on what is going on in that area of the country.
Rees is now moving towards pitching his comic book series and comic strips to local newspapers. He said he hopes to do this in order to expand the reach of his works and also gain experience in tailoring his stories and thoughts towards specific areas, demographics and readers.
Going forward Rees said he plans on continuing to write and create art, because it is what he still enjoys doing the most.
For more information on the “Bob and Bezos” comic book series, you can visit the series’ dedicated Facebook page.
