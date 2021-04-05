'It is time': Chippewa Falls schools return to five day in-person education

Prior to Monday, schools within the district practiced in-person learning Monday-Thursday and were remote on Friday, utilizing asynchronous learning. Asynchronous Fridays involved students learning independently virtually and did not have a teacher instructing them in real-time.

Holmes said while state testing among students is likely to decrease among students due to the disconnect they’ve had with education over the past year, he said the CFAUSD students will still perform strongly.

“I do believe we will see a regression on scores, but I don’t believe it will be to the extent you will see in other places,” Holmes said. “I know it’s not necessarily good for parents and others to hear, but I do believe when we go through times of crisis like this it will create a sense of resiliency in the community. We will wind up being stronger on the other side of this.”

CFAUSD board president David Czech said while returning to a five-day in-person is a solid step, he is still disappointed that there is no clear end in sight for returning to a complete sense of pre-covid normalcy.