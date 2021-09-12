'It is very sad': Chippewa County begins to see COVID-19 deaths in their 30s and 40s

With five COVID-19 deaths in the past two weeks and 103 overall since the pandemic began, Chippewa County recently saw a death of someone in their 30s.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman, who is 40, said it was startling to see someone die from virus-related symptoms who was younger than her.

“It is very sad to report we are seeing deaths in their 30s and 40s,” Weideman said Thursday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. “This is extremely sad for our department, and their families. It takes a huge toll on the community.”

Chippewa County currently has 457 active COVID-19 cases. Of those, 26.3% are children, up from 23.6% a week ago, she said.

Weideman urged the public to get vaccinated so schools can maintain normal schedules. She didn’t know the number of students who are currently not in classes across the county due to illness, isolation or quarantine.

In the past week, 256 people tested positive out of 663 tests given (38.6%), up from 169 positive cases from 491 tests (34.4%) a week ago.

“Those in their 30s and 40s are getting sick,” she said. “This virus, especially with the delta variant, is relentless and shows no remorse.”