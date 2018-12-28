STANLEY — Weekdays, Mike Stibor labors over a keyboard and behind three horizontal computer screens as an Information Services Client Specialist at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital — taking requests from colleagues who need computer help.
But on weeknights and weekends, Stibor is worshiping with Faith Riders Motorcycle Ministries — a local nonprofit organization dedicated to reaching people for Christ through motorcycling.
His bald head and leather jacket may say biker gang, but in early December, people at Hansen’s IGA in Stanley might have seen Stibor with his white beard as more of a Saint Nicholas. He and six other Faith Riders made the holidays jolly by paying for patrons’ groceries, offering fellowship and exemplifying the love of Christ.
“We do not advertise,” Stibor said of the group’s Community Grocery Giveback. “We just show up and as patrons come up to pay for their food we introduce ourselves and explain that we will be purchasing their items (up to $50 per person).”
This year, with a matching donation of $750 from Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie, the group was able to raise $1,500 to help people out this holiday season.
“It just fills you with warmth the entire day,” Stibor said. “We usually go for a late breakfast together and just have a blast talking about it.”
The group’s first foray into the grocery giveback was in 2017 when they gave $1,000 of groceries to people at Hansen’s IGA in Mondovi.
“We try to pick small towns because we know the need is there,” Mike said. “We get to meet so many people — many say they don’t deserve it, or ‘give it to someone else,’ but we tell them that everyone deserves something nice to be done for them.”
One woman told the Faith Rider group that she has done the same thing for years in grocery store lines but had never had it done for her, Mike said.
“It’s such a blessed day,” he said.
Philip Edison, manager of Hansen’s IGA in Stanley, said he spoke with the group a few weeks before the Dec. 8 event to make sure he had enough staff on hand and to make accommodations for the Faith Riders.
“It gave the entire store a great, positive feeling,” Edison said. “People were excited about it and taken aback. It was really appreciated by everyone.”
Edison, who has been manager of the store for more than a year, said he knew of the Faith Riders organization and was happy to invite them into the store to honor the community.
“I wish there were more charity things like this that affect people on a personal basis,” he said. “It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.”
