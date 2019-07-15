The only large-scale rock music festival in the Chippewa Valley is drenched in more than two decades of history, and one campsite is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the music performed there since its inception.
Rock Fest is a rock/metal music festival held annually in Cadott and has featured legendary musical acts such as Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, KISS, Motley Crue, Shinedown and hundreds more national and regional acts.
The 2019 edition of the festival is set to kick off Wednesday night for three-day-ticket-holders and will run through Saturday with acts such as Five Finger Death Punch, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Mastodon, Skillet, Three Days Grace and dozens more.
And as the number of bands who have played the festival grows every year, one campsite is documenting the history of heavy music in the small Wisconsin town.
The Wall of Fame Saloon is a campsite in the general admission campgrounds on the Rock Fest site that features hand-painted band logos and images of the artists who have played the festival over the years and a portable bar which adorns the site as well. The site was founded and run by longtime friends Alan Peloquin and Sean Saddler to honor the bands that play and keep the memories of past fests alive.
Peloquin said catalyst for the first painting was the appearance of one of his favorite bands at the festival in 1997: Boston.
“I drew up a quick painting, something I could hang up at the campsite or maybe get the band’s attention,” Peloquin said. “People seemed to love it and I thought maybe I should spend more time making these and create some larger ones just to have some more fun with it. It’s a great way to grab some attention, get an autograph or just display for people to see and enjoy.”
After response to the painting was extremely positive, the two founders ran with the idea of creating images to adorn their site and more and more people came to celebrate the history of Rock Fest every year.
Peloquin has been attending Rock Fest every year it has been under the current name (the first year of the festival it was dubbed “Shake Rattle N’ Rock”) and he said it has become hard to keep up with the changing landscape of the festival.
Early on, Rock Fest had fewer than 20 acts over four days, but now the festival features more than 70 bands every year, so the duo has had to cut down the number of artists they add to the wall every year purely for space.
In addition, they’ve had to combine artists in squares and only feature larger national acts just to keep from running out of space. And the artists and fans understand this notion and a number of artists have even visited the Wall of Fame Saloon to sign their square and meet the people who made it happen.
“We’ve got people who know about us and what we do all over the campgrounds,” Saddler said. “And when bands ask what’s there to see or what’s there to do here, people will say the party is in the general admission camping area and go see the Wall of Fame Saloon. We’re looking forward to another successful year.”
While many band members from artists such as Poison visiting the Wall of Fame Saloon to see their square over the years, one particularly memorable night came when the band Collective Soul stumbled upon the humble fortress of Rock Fest history. The band stayed to talk and party with the crowd at the site until 8 a.m., a night so memorable they mentioned it during their next mainstage appearance at the festival years later.
After more than two decades of running the Wall of Fame Saloon, Peloquin said what keeps him coming back and what separates Rock Fest from other festivals in the U.S. is their commitment to collaborating with fans and giving them the show and the experience they want.
“What separates Rock Fest from all of these other festivals is it’s still a shareholders’ business,” Peloquin said. “These are people who sit down and put their minds together to try and make the festival the best it can be. We all give our input and our words don’t go unheard at all. They hear what we’re saying and they respond to it. I really do feel like family when I go.”
And now that the music is going to be blasting through Cadott in a few days and the Wall of Fame Saloon is set to make another appearance, Saddler said Rock Fest and celebrating its history will always take a back seat to the real blessing of Rock Fest, getting to know new people and forming friendships that will last a lifetime.
“It’s a meeting place, it’s a gathering place and it’s where we rock,” Saddler said. “There’s a lot of friends and acquaintances we’ve come into contact with and stay in touch with because of the good times we’ve had at Rock Fest. Some of them don’t go anymore, but we still stay in contact. I’m going salmon fishing with a guy I met at Rock Fest and I’ve got friends in Iowa from Rock Fest. We can’t get enough of it.”
