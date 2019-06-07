One of the Midwest’s largest musical festivals is a few short weeks away and one of its top acts is looking forward to appearing for the first time.
Country Fest held in Cadott is one of Wisconsin’s premier country music festivals and the 2019 edition of the event is set to kick off on Thursday, June 27. The co-headliner opening night is country music veteran Justin Moore, who is known for number one singles “Small Town USA,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and “Lettin’ the Night Roll.”
Moore’s performance will mark his first appearance at Country Fest, but he is no stranger to the western Wisconsin area, as he has performed at Country Jam in Eau Claire previously and toured independently in the area.
“I’m definitely looking forward to coming to Wisconsin for Country Fest,” Moore said. “Summer festival season is always great, so to come out and meet all the country fans is going to be a great time. That area has been great to us over the years, so getting to come out and play again is going to be a lot of fun.”
The famed country artist will be direct support for headliner Little Big Town. He said getting to play festivals with other popular artists is a special treat every summer season.
“It’s a whole different ballgame than playing in an arena or an amphitheater,” Moore said. “I’m an artist who enjoys all of the above because they’re all completely different. But festivals are cool because we don’t have a lot of time to spend around other artists and most of us are friends, so it’s cool to catch up with them and see their shows. And with the fans it’s almost an all day party. I’d liken it to a football game where people are tailgating.”
Moore’s performance at the festival will feature his new song “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” which is currently sitting in the top 20 on the country charts. The song is being met with commercial and critical acclaim and will be included on his fifth studio album “Late Nights and Longnecks,” which is set for release on July 26.
After releasing five albums over the course of 10 years, Moore said his writing has matured and the upcoming album is his favorite he’s recorded to this point.
“I had more fun making it than any other record I’ve made,” Moore said. “And since it’s our fifth, so that’s saying a lot. We’re getting back to our roots as musicians on this album after experimenting a bit on our last album, so I’m really looking forward to everyone hearing it.”
After countless tours, albums and chart topping singles, Moore said the thing that keeps him going and motivated to continue on his career path is an unbending love for music and sharing it with his passionate fan base.
“It’s just something that’s in me, it’s a passion,” Moore said. “I love getting able to write and record music then travel across the country to play it. And I’ve got four little kids, so I’ve got to work and make money too. Getting to do something I love for a living is not the norm, so I feel very blessed to have the chance to do it.”
To hear Moore’s latest music, visit his website at www.justinmooremusic.com. For tickets to his Country Fest performance, visit the festival's online ticketing service at www.countryfest.com.
