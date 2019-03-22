A group of employees have come together to spread some positivity and help out worthy causes in the Chippewa Valley.
With record snowfalls and cold temperatures plaguing Chippewa Falls the past few months, many area residents are looking for ways to bring some sunshine and positivity back into the community. This is what sparked employees of Chippewa Manor, an area assisted living, nursing and rehabilitation campus, to start a basket raffle.
The more than 50 employees involved with the basket raffle have donated 16 baskets, with the baskets ranging in content from jewelry to pet products. Employees, campus members and community members then bid on each of the baskets with the profits going outside of Chippewa Manor itself.
The money earned from the Chippewa Manor basket raffle will be going to four community non-profits chosen by the employees involved including Chippewa County Outreach, the Family Support Center of the Chippewa Valley, Feed My People Food Bank and the Chippewa County Humane Association.
Karen Park, Chippewa Manor’s Director of Employee Happiness, spearheaded this project in an attempt to help connect the organization’s employees and clients in a unique and engaging way.
“We do things a little bit differently here,” Park said. “We engage in things our employees are interested in and allow them to help set the parameters. We want them to feel appreciated, connected and involved in the life of the organization. The Basket Raffle is one way we can put a fun twist on something that helps build morale in our team and benefits our community at the same time.”
Brandon Thorsness, Chippewa Manor’s campus president, said the community is really taking to the raffle, with some visiting the basket site frequently.
“It’s something different for Chippewa Manor,” Thorsness said. “It’s a new way for our employees to connect with the clients and residents in a non-traditional caregiver way. It is a good bonding experience and people have found it really exciting. Some visit the bid sheets multiple times a day just to make sure they keep their name at the top. And everything is going to a good cause, so it’s a win-win for everyone involved.”
So far individuals have bid on a few baskets by themselves, but more and more groups of people are going in on baskets to help raise the bids as high as possible. Park said some employees went in together, living service employees went in together and employees, residents and family members of the clients have gone in together on baskets already.
Brittany Ottman, a dietary team member at Chippewa Manor for the past six years, said she has really enjoyed the basket raffle event and is glad to see the money benefiting the community.
“This has been a fun way for us to work together and help others,” Ottman said. “The smiles and excitement are great. The fun we are having building and bidding on baskets is great. But the fact that we are doing something together as a group that is going to impact some great organizations just makes it even better.”
The charity basket raffle at Chippewa Manor will run through Monday, March 25.
