Two experienced artists are taking center stage for the next few months in one of the area’s premier art galleries.
Lynne Maslowski and Jean Arneson are the featured artists in the Valley Art Gallery in downtown Chippewa Falls for the months of May and June and are looking forward to sharing their artwork with the Chippewa Valley community.
Maslowski has been creating pendants, earrings, leather works and other adornments for almost 20 years, some of the materials being from her own creating. She said she started creating jewelry and other projects in her spare time during her time as a teacher and administrator in the educational system.
“This started as a way for me to relax and do something different,” Maslowski said. “I just love it. I like learning new things and I love creating things. And I only make one of every piece, so if you have a piece of my jewelry you won’t see it anywhere else. It’s a great way to keep making new things.”
Arneson gravitates towards oil painting primarily, which she has been doing now for more than 30 years. Her passion lies in recreating local scenic Chippewa Falls areas, with her favorite location to paint being the historic Irvine Park. In addition to oil painting Arneson dabbles in transferring her work onto notecards, wine glasses and other suitable products.
“It’s always been in my blood,” Arneson said. “I was four-years-old when I started drawing and I picked up painting when I was 18. I just really have a love for the medium and I have a desire to continue to do it. I just enjoy recreating what I see in the community.”
Both artists have been in the gallery since its reopening in September following a multi-year remodel, but are now having their artwork featured in the forefront of the location on N. Bridge St.
In addition to supplying their artwork for the gallery, the 15 total artists in the gallery teach classes at the location. The classes are based around different art projects and are aimed at showing community members a good time and learning some artistic skills along the way. A few examples of some recent classes include zig-zag bead making, paper doll design and Christmas card making.
Arneson grew up in Chippewa Falls and said she hopes her artwork invokes happiness and fun memories from the viewer when they see certain areas of the city.
“I hope it gives people a good warm feeling,” Arneson said. “I hope these feelings remind people of fun memories with friends and family and take them back to the place where they made those memories. There are so many beautiful places in this area, so I hope to capture them in some way.”
While the art itself is essential to hosting and curating a gallery, Maslowski said an often overlooked and underappreciated aspect of creating artwork and collaborating with other artists are the relationships you develop while being involved in the Chippewa Valley art scene.
“The relationships that you create when you do art are really valuable,” Maslowski said. “You end up with a following and I’ve gotten to know people that I never would’ve met otherwise. The connections you make when you do this show that it isn’t just about creating something beautiful, it’s about connecting with people.”
The two featured artists are set to host a reception for the gallery on Saturday, May 18. From 1 to 4 p.m. at Valley Art Gallery and Gifts on 304 N. Bridge St. in Chippewa Falls. For more information on the event and if you’re interested in viewing or purchasing entries in the gallery you can visit Valley Art Gallery and Gifts in downtown Chippewa Falls.
