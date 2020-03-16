'It's difficult for everyone:' Gatherings limited to 50 people due to coronavirus

A common saying is it will get worse before it gets better, and that is the case for the coronavirus in the Chippewa Valley.
The recent outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has left virtually every large gathering during the next few week in the Chippewa Valley either postponed or canceled as lawmakers and business owners attempt to fight back the virus.
After major sporting events such as March Madness were canceled and every major sports leagues’ season postponed, Friday saw Gov. Tony Evers announce the shutdown of all K-12 schools for the immediate future. The announcement came on the heels of many schools’ spring break periods, but Monday afternoon saw precautions taken another step further.
Evers announced Monday the Department of Health Services is requiring all meetings and events of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for up to eight weeks.
This drastic measure is bound to make an impact on business in Chippewa Falls and around the world as school-age children require care during the day without school and parents may be temporarily out of work due to the limitations.
“While it was a difficult decision knowing the impacts on communities, families, workers and businesses across our state, I believe limiting gatherings to less than 50 people is another critical step we can take in slowing and reducing the spread of COVID-19,” Evers said. “Keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our top priority during this crisis.”
Mike Jordan, president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce said this time is going to be hard on everyone in the community. The Chamber of Commerce has suspended all meetings and events for the next 30 days.
“It's tough on business and it’s tough on employees,” Jordan said. “With the school system shutting down, it creates challenges for parents who are generally working. They’re having to figure out how to work during the day and take care of their kids at the same time. And the businesses have to figure out how to coordinate time off, so there are a lot of challenges right now. Everyone needs to work together, compromise and find middle-of-the-road solutions to these challenges. It’s difficult for everyone, but we need to keep level heads and work our way through this.”
Neighboring states such as Ohio and Illinois have taken things a step further, as in the past few days they’ve required all bars and restaurants to suspend in-person dining to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said she hopes Wisconsin doesn’t follow suit, as this would be devastating to the Chippewa Falls economy.
“We’re not there yet, so I’m not sure what that would look like,” Ouimette said. “Obviously it wouldn’t be good for anybody. It wouldn’t be good, but we don’t want to speculate. Many businesses are trying to take the steps to prevent that happening. We are taking it step by step and hopefully we don’t get to that point, but if we do, we’ll deal with it.”
In an attempt to bolster the local economy, Ouimette and area business owners have developed a new program called “sweet deals.” This program introduces new delivery options from local businesses and encourages the purchase of gift certificates from local businesses for use when the coronavirus outbreak slows down and people return to their normal everyday lives.
She said not many businesses have decided to shut their doors yet, but it is happening on a small scale. Boutique nestled in downtown, November Grace has had to suspend operation as its employees have had to take off of work at increasingly high rates due to having to take care of their children who are out of school due to the K-12 shutdown.
“So far we don’t know of many businesses who are closing,” Ouimette said. “Restaurants are looking at a wide variety of options like delivery and take-out and boutiques and regular stores are exploring options as well. We are keeping an open dialogue with all of the businesses in the area, so hopefully we can make the best of the situation.”
COVID-19, or the coronavirus, is a virus that causes diseases in mammals and birds.
Symptoms of the coronavirus in humans include respiratory tract infections, similar to many cases of the common cold. The recent outbreak began in China and through international travel has spread around the world causing mass panic, the cancellation of many large gatherings and hygiene products such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper to be hoarded from store shelves in the fear of quarantine scenarios.
While there is still much uncertainty surrounding the virus and how it will impact people’s lives going forward, on an individual basis all people can do is stay clean, use common sense and be patient while a cure is researched and a sense of normalcy is restored to the area.