'It's difficult for everyone:' Gatherings limited to 50 people due to coronavirus

Mike Jordan, president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce said this time is going to be hard on everyone in the community. The Chamber of Commerce has suspended all meetings and events for the next 30 days.

“It's tough on business and it’s tough on employees,” Jordan said. “With the school system shutting down, it creates challenges for parents who are generally working. They’re having to figure out how to work during the day and take care of their kids at the same time. And the businesses have to figure out how to coordinate time off, so there are a lot of challenges right now. Everyone needs to work together, compromise and find middle-of-the-road solutions to these challenges. It’s difficult for everyone, but we need to keep level heads and work our way through this.”

Neighboring states such as Ohio and Illinois have taken things a step further, as in the past few days they’ve required all bars and restaurants to suspend in-person dining to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said she hopes Wisconsin doesn’t follow suit, as this would be devastating to the Chippewa Falls economy.