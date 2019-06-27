CADOTT, Wis. — Kathy Mueller and Sandi Christensen first came to Country Fest in rural Cadott in 1993, a year when rain turned the grounds into a giant mud ball.
They absolutely loved it. And they haven’t missed a year since, now on their 27th straight year attending the music festival.
“We had so much fun, even though it was a disaster,” Mueller said with a laugh. “We like the music, but we love to camp with our friends.”
Mueller, of Appleton, and Christensen, of Omro, said it is their annual getaway.
“We don’t get together much during the year anymore, so this is really nice,” Christensen said. “I love the music atmosphere, and getting together with our friends who we met here, and now camp with here.”
Mueller added: “This is our girl’s week; the husbands aren’t allowed.”
The duo have been to other country music events, but “we like this venue the best,” Mueller said.
From their campground, just northwest of the main stage, they can hear any band. They usually see more of the acts anyway. They are impressed with this year’s lineup.
“I’m excited for Luke Bryan, because it’s his first year here,” Mueller said. “And also Cole Swindell and Justin Moore, who haven’t been here before. We were really excited (about the Bryan announcement); he’s a good entertainer, from what we’ve heard and seen on TV.”
Tammy Macy, of Burtrum, Minn., has attended the past five Country Fests with her daughter, Kristi Hengtgen, of Hancock, Minn. Hengtgen didn’t hesitate to say who her favorite act is this year.
“Luke Bryan,” she exclaimed, joking that even her four-year-old daughter says the singer is sexy. “He’s my all-time favorite.”
Macy said she’s looking forward to Sugarland, adding “I’m glad they are back together.” She also likes Minnesota native Chris Hawkey, who performs mid-day Saturday.
Their homes in northern Minnesota put them closer to We Fest, a similar country music festival, but they prefer coming here.
“We come because it’s fun,” Macy said. “It’s the atmosphere. It’s also more organized.”
Hengtgen said she likes that organizers try to switch things up ever year, pointing out a new walking trail on the north end of the grounds that is lit at night.
But the music is clearly the top draw.
“We go to every single band, just to see if we like them,” Hengtgen said. “If we don’t, we walk around.”
Dawn Burge of Farmington, Minn., has attended the event for 18 or 19 straight years, and has the same campground spot every year. She is pleased that Sugarland is touring again, and she’s looking forward to their show. Burge also likes that this year’s lineup has more of the newer bands on the smaller stage at the top of the hill. Burge also endorsed the three-day format, which began last year. It always had been a four-day festival before that.
“Some years, you get exhausted from so many days,” Burge said.
Denise North of Duluth is on her 16th straight Country Fest, but she added that some of her family members have attended 25 straight.
“It’s fun, family, music,” North said of the reasons she comes each year. “And it’s family-friendly. There is partying, but it’s a low-risk venue. It’s a great place to come.”
North’s top acts this year are Sugarland, Swindell and Moore, but also Diamond Rio, which “got me into country music,” she said.
This is Little Big Town’s first time as a Country Fest headliner. They previously played the festival in 2013. Sugarland last played at Country Fest in 2012.
