'It's hard for all of us': Local healthcare workers adapt amidst COVID-19 concerns

“My job has changed a lot the past few weeks,” Greenwell said. “I spend a lot of time face-to-face with the residents because I answer their call lights, grabbing their room trays and providing direct care. It’s changed a lot for us because they’ve now quarantined the residents to their rooms, which is very hard for them. They’re taking a hit and it makes it harder for us to care for them because we see how disappointed they are with the situation.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area hospitals continue to limit the amount of contact patients may have with guests as well to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Most area health-care facilities have banned guests in favor of quarantining patients to their rooms.

While this is difficult for both patients and workers, Greenwell said she and her staff are doing their best to keep morale high every day to help get through this unprecedented time.

“It’s hard for all of us,” Greenwell said. “When our residents are bummed out, we’re bummed out. When they are cooped up in their rooms they are on their call lights more because they get bored and need social interaction. We have the same amount of staff as we normally do, so it starts to feel like a higher workload.”