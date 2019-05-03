An upcoming high school orchestra concert is set to include a timely piece to celebrate Chippewa Falls’ history.
The Chippewa Falls Senior High School ninth-grade orchestra will be performing “The 1869 Suite” as part of the Chi-Hi Orchestra Spring Concert on Wednesday, May 8 in the Chi-Hi auditorium. Chi-Hi Orchestra Director Molly Malone said the concert will also include performances by the 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade orchestras as well as the Wire Choir. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The suite was arranged by Jerry Way and includes orchestral versions of the songs used in the recent stage play production “Chippewa Falls 1869,” which played to success during its multiple performances at the Heyde Center for the Arts.
Way said the piece is very relevant as it plays into Chippewa Falls’ 150th anniversary and offers an opportunity to reflect on the city’s history.
“It gives us the opportunity to spark everyone’s imagination at the same time and get our thinking directed towards history,” Way said. “Periodically it is a good thing to go back and visit those things, especially for young people.”
The sesquicentennial suite was one the students are excelling at Way said. The suite includes a multitude of movements including Ojibwe Lullaby, Auld Lang Syne, Long, Long Ago, Listen to the Mockingbird, Buffalo Gals, Scotland’s Burning, Camptown Races, Allouette, We Love to Get Together, Eating Goober Peas, Johnson Boys, and Home, Sweet Home.
The collaboration between Way and Malone came after the stage play had ceased production and Way was looking for a way to have the songs carry on in some capacity, so he reached out to Malone for possible inclusion in the band’s spring concert.
Way said the songs included in the number are still relevant and pleasing today and they now have the chance to reemerge in the Chippewa Valley cultural zeitgeist.
“It’s important to preserve our Americana songs because they’re part of our culture,” Way said. “Many of the songs, even though they’re well known to many people, a lot of the students hadn’t heard them before. It emphasizes that these songs are important and need to keep them alive in our culture.”
For more information on the upcoming spring orchestra concert you can visit the school district event page at https://cfsd.chipfalls.k12.wi.us/high/about/hsCalendar.cfm.
