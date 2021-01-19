'It seems inconceivable': Heyde Center reschedules play for 2022

The return of live events at a beloved local venue will have to wait awhile longer.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is rescheduling the Jerry Way led play “Hot off the Press,” to March 2022.
The postponement comes after the majority of events at the venue were canceled during the first few months of 2021.
Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the absence of another play is hard for the staff of the Heyde Center, and the community to deal with, but ultimately people will receive the entertainment they need via another medium.
“It seems inconceivable that this will be the second year in a row without a Jerry Way original musical filling the auditorium with music and laughter, but these are unusual times,” Johnson said. “However, we will not leave the audience stranded.”
In the postponed play’s place, Danville (Time and Kathy Danielson) and Jerry Way are pairing to provide a livestream concert called, “A Pinch of Folk – A Dash of Jazz) on Friday, March 19 starting at 7 p.m.
Johnson said the concert will be a sure-fire recipe for an evening of fun as Kathy, Tim and Jerry swap stories and songs gathered from two great American traditions. Danville’s stores and songs are inspired by the recordings of Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Peter Paul & Mary. Jerry’s stories grow from the recordings of Louis Armstrong, Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald.
Tickets are $15 for the livestream are available online or at the Heyde Center box office, and the link for the livestream will be sent a few days before the show. Each ticket includes a watch party kit for two filled with salty and sweet snacks available for pick up at the Heyde Center anytime the week before show.
One of the reasons behind the parade of cancellations at the Heyde Center, and most other venues, is the Health Department’s recommendation of 15 masked attendees max at any indoor event. Johnson hopes the Heyde Center can follow other recommendations soon in order to adapt to the Heyde Center’s unique setup/capabilities.
“We’re not going to be able to have much of an audience in here for a while yet,” Johnson said. “I would love to be able to move to a percentage, because we have a much bigger building than some of the other places in the area. But for now the best thing we can do is following the recommendations of the Health Department and wait for things to clear up a bit.”