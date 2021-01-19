'It seems inconceivable': Heyde Center reschedules play for 2022

The return of live events at a beloved local venue will have to wait awhile longer.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is rescheduling the Jerry Way led play “Hot off the Press,” to March 2022.

The postponement comes after the majority of events at the venue were canceled during the first few months of 2021.

Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the absence of another play is hard for the staff of the Heyde Center, and the community to deal with, but ultimately people will receive the entertainment they need via another medium.

“It seems inconceivable that this will be the second year in a row without a Jerry Way original musical filling the auditorium with music and laughter, but these are unusual times,” Johnson said. “However, we will not leave the audience stranded.”

In the postponed play’s place, Danville (Time and Kathy Danielson) and Jerry Way are pairing to provide a livestream concert called, “A Pinch of Folk – A Dash of Jazz) on Friday, March 19 starting at 7 p.m.