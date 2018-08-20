Giving birth on the side of the highway was not part of Jamie Hanratty’s birth plan.
But that’s exactly what happened just after 6:25 a.m. Sunday. Parked on the side of I-90, with her husband Michael coaching her on, Jaime delivered an 8-pound, 5-ounce baby boy into the hands of Winona County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Wurzel.
Oliver Joseph Hanratty came into the world in the front seat of the Winona couple’s Honda Odyssey, rather than in the birth center at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Hours earlier, Jaime’s day had started like many in her third trimester. At 3:30 a.m., she woke due to contractions. She had gone in to labor, but she didn’t know it yet.
The baby wasn’t due until Sept. 8, and for the past few weeks she’d experienced regular bouts of Braxton Hicks contractions, which mimic labor. She had no reason to believe this morning was any different. So she got up and folded the laundry.
“It could be Braxton Hicks,” Jaime remembered telling herself.
“I didn’t want to drive all the way to La Crosse if it was nothing,” she said.
But by 5:30 a.m., when she woke her husband Michael, she knew it wasn’t nothing — the baby was coming.
“I called Gundersen and I told them that we were on our way,” Michael said.
He said by this time Jaime was in a lot of pain, but her water hadn’t broke yet.
A few minutes later, with their other two children safely with neighbors Gerry and Rosetta Erdmanczyk, the Hanrattys were hurdling down Hwy. 61. Then, just past Pickwick, Jaime’s water broke, and a few minutes later she began to feel her body pushing.
There wasn’t much time left.
Michael called 911.
The couple were nearing the Dresbach Bridge when the dispatcher told Michael to pull over and that a Winona County Sheriff’s deputy would be there any minute.
“I’m not having a baby on the side of the highway,” Jaime recalled screaming.
Michael said while he waited for the deputy to arrive, he worried about potential complications. He wondered what if something happened.
On the side of the interstate in rural Winona County they wouldn’t have an obstetrician and dozens of nurses to help.
“When you deliver in a hospital it’s scary, but you have all this personnel if something goes wrong,“ he said. “If something were to go wrong, we would have to wait.”
Within minutes of Wurzel’s arrival, Oliver was born.
But the Hanrattys fears were quickly realized when they discovered the umbilical cord was wrapped around their newborn’s neck and his face was steadily turning blue.
Thankfully, Wurzel quickly freed Oliver and within moments he let out a weak but audible cry. That cry grew as Wurzel methodically tickled his belly and shook his leg.
“One thing that struck me afterwards, was I am sure the deputy was quite nervous,” Jaime said. “It was the calm demeanor of the deputy that helped me calm down.”
“It was all really quick,” she said joking that Oliver must have really wanted to be a Minnesotan and not born across state lines.
When the ambulance arrived, medics transported Jaime and Oliver to Gundersen, where Michael joked their doctor proclaimed it to be one of the doctor’s easiest deliveries.
“We have to find a way to thank him,” Jamie said of Wurzel.
Wurzel was not available for comment Monday.
