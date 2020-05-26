'It was never about our liberties:' Area churches make congregations' safety paramount during COVID-19 pandemic

“There is going to be a new normal,” Sturgis said. “To what extent that new normal is will have to be addressed when we come to it. We’re going to be significantly changing how we conduct face-to-face interaction. And on top of those changes we are going to continue to pour time and resources into our online presence, because having a connection with people online is more important now than ever.”

Landmark Christian Church pastor Brad Crocker said his organization realized the value of online media during the two-month stay-at-home period, but maintains in-person services will continue to be vital for Landmark Christian Church and other area churches to thrive.

“We’ve seen the value of having an online presence,” Crocker said. “We’ve been able to reach a lot more people during this time and a lot of people who aren’t able to come and be a part of our in-person services are willing to be a part of the online community. But at the same time we realize how much we need each other. There is a feeling of emptiness without having other people around during worship and we hope to get back to that soon. But we thought those policies were put into place for people’s protection. Loving your neighbor is what we’re all about, so we felt that was the right thing to do.”