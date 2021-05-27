'It was pretty crazy': McDonell senior Elise Bormann excels amid a pandemic

For the past few years she was he elected governor for the YMCA Youth and Government program for the state of Wisconsin and also served on the McDonell Education Commission. Bormann said being able to directly affect the environment at McDonell, as well as classrooms throughout the state through the YMCA, were opportunities she felt prepared for and was passionate about pursuing.

“I’ve gone to McDonell ever since Kindergarten and I’ve grown to know almost everybody here,” Bormann said. “I’ve also become close to a lot of people in my class and I’ve heard a lot of the concerns people have. So, when they asked me if I wanted to be on the Education Commission I thought it would be a great opportunity to be able to bring the concerns of the students to the staff. I think it worked out really well.”

While many of the accomplishments Bormann has achieved may read as fairly conventional of a exemplary student, the past year-and-a-half of her educational journey have been anything but traditional.

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic thrust many of Elise’s instruction online, simultaneously making it more difficult to grow socially and academically. As an avid athlete, she also experienced a difficult reality when the entire 2020 spring sports scheduled was canceled.