The community came together Thursday night to help the Chippewa Falls Fire Department advance its technology to help save lives in times of crisis.
Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser in association with WWIB-FM 103.7 on Thursday to benefit the Chippewa Falls Fire Department. The three-hour event was held to help with raising $18,000 so the department can purchase a ReVel portable ventilator, which provides continuous, uninterrupted, monitored and consistent ventilations for the patient during movement and transport.
Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Michael Hepfler said the ventilator is a necessary improvement which will allow the paramedics to administer the best care they possibly can.
“This ventilator is of much better quality and also will free up one paramedic during a crisis,” Hepfler said. “With the added quality and the paramedic now being able to focus on other things, it will help survival rates.”
In addition to the garlic bread, salad and spaghetti being served and fire department materials being on display, another aspect of the evening was an early screening of the new film “Breakthrough.” An anonymous business bought out a screening of the film and tickets were given away via WWIB radio. The true story of a mother staying strong during a tragic time was the culminating part of an evening filled with individuals coming together for an often overlooked organization.
Hepfler said he is thankful people come out to support the department and help them in their fundraising goal.
“This is amazing, because we don’t a lot of fundraisers like this and we’re standing here now and we’re all in awe,” Hepfler said. “We think it’s amazing that the people have come out here to support us at this event. It’s unbelievable and it couldn’t have come together without the help of all of the generous sponsors.”
The event came together after the management at Micon Cinemas and WWIB saw a similar fundraiser at Chippewa Manor a few months ago and wanted to help out as well. They reached out to the fire department soon thereafter and the event came together from there.
WWIB marketing/sales specialist, Caroline Hepfler said it was great to see so many people come out and spend their free time raising money for a cause which will benefit the citizens of Chippewa Falls.
“This is a great way to bring the community together and raise awareness for a need the community has,” Hepfler said. “Our firefighters work really hard and they don’t always have the means to get the equipment they need, so it works great to have an event like this where the community can support them.”
Micon Cinemas owner Connie Olson echoed Hepfler’s sentiments and said those who couldn’t attend due to the sudden onslaught of snow will have another chance to support the fire department next week.
“We’re thankful people decided to brave the weather and come out tonight,” Olson said. “Obviously, the weather makes a difference, so we’re going to have an encore performance. We’re going to have it on the opening night of the movie next Wednesday and we’ll have spaghetti again. We’re going to offer another night so people who couldn’t make it in this weather can have another chance to come out and help the fire department.”
For more information on next week’s fundraising event and the premiere of “Breakthrough,” you can visit Micon Cinemas on Facebook for updates.
