'It's a family reunion': Rock Fest fans reminisce on past festival memories

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s a sad state this week for rock music fans in the Chippewa Valley.

Rock Fest 2020 was set to take place from Wednesday through Saturday in Cadott, featuring some of the biggest names in rock and metal music.

Acts such as Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Disturbed, Staind, Papa Roach, Steel Panther, Fozzy, Anthrax and Snoop Dogg were set to hit the Rock Fest stage, but COVID-19 concerns forced the festival to cancel earlier this year.

Sara Jelinski said not being able to make the trek to the Cadott concert grounds this week is unfortunate as it is home to many people she doesn’t normally get to interact with on a daily basis.

“Rock Fest is a sense of normal for me for the week,” Jelinski said. “It’s a family that reunites to enjoy the music that we love so much and to see each other again. I will miss hearing and enjoying the music as much as the strangers who have turned into family.”

Longtime Rock Fest attendee, Stephanie Snodgrass said Rock Fest holds a special place in her heart because it is the birthplace of her marriage and an infinite amount of happy memories over the decades.