'It's a hidden gem': Notre Dame Catholic Church restoring aging grounds

A statue garden sits in front of Notre Dame Catholic Church on top of the East Hill in Chippewa Falls, but the structures are showing their age and need some repair.

“A lot of people don’t know it’s even there,” said church member Joanne Stuttgen. “It’s a hidden gem. It faces the valley; it faces the city.”

Stuttgen is on a church committee focused on restoring the aging grounds. At the heart of the grounds is a 24-foot-tall “Our Lady of the Falls” grotto shrine, which was constructed in 1940. Nearby are statues of the Virgin Mary and St. Bernadette.

Restoring the statues, plus shoring up the landscaping, is expected to cost at least $200,000, she said.

“The grotto itself is remarkably sound, but it’s lost a lot of decorative features of it,” she said. “There was a cross on top, but that’s long gone. The shrine got neglected, and pieces disappeared or were broken. There are a lot of cracks, and water has been getting inside.”

The grotto was constructed from granite rocks that were hauled to the site from Duncan Creek, at the base of the hill. The mammoth structure was planned in spring of 1940 and was done by that August.