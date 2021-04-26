'It's a hidden gem': Notre Dame Catholic Church restoring aging grounds

A statue garden sits in front of Notre Dame Catholic Church on top of the East Hill in Chippewa Falls, but the structures are showing their age and need some repair.
“A lot of people don’t know it’s even there,” said church member Joanne Stuttgen. “It’s a hidden gem. It faces the valley; it faces the city.”
Stuttgen is on a church committee focused on restoring the aging grounds. At the heart of the grounds is a 24-foot-tall “Our Lady of the Falls” grotto shrine, which was constructed in 1940. Nearby are statues of the Virgin Mary and St. Bernadette.
Restoring the statues, plus shoring up the landscaping, is expected to cost at least $200,000, she said.
“The grotto itself is remarkably sound, but it’s lost a lot of decorative features of it,” she said. “There was a cross on top, but that’s long gone. The shrine got neglected, and pieces disappeared or were broken. There are a lot of cracks, and water has been getting inside.”
The grotto was constructed from granite rocks that were hauled to the site from Duncan Creek, at the base of the hill. The mammoth structure was planned in spring of 1940 and was done by that August.
“In a few short months, they had it planned and built,” she said. “There is a tradition of grotto shrines at churches in Wisconsin.”
The statues of Virgin Mary and St. Bernadette combined weigh one ton. One arm on St. Bernadette has been missing for decades. Stuttgen said their group found an excellent replacement statue. An artist who restores statues will remove the Virgin Mary, take it back to the studio, and upgrade it.
“Over the years, she has weathered, and been painted many times,” Stuttgen said.
Planning for the project initially began in 2019. However, last fall, church staff learned that a sandstone wall below the church was cracking.
“It suddenly became a really serious issue,” she explained. “Huge, iron rods were drilled into the hill, to stabilize the hillside.”
So, landscaping changes are part of the project to shore up the area and make sure no further issues arise.
“The big emphasis has been on the site itself,” she said.
Work on the grotto began last week, and Stuttgen was thrilled to see the restoration underway.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “It’s been a dream for a lot of people for a long, long period of time. The passion for keeping it, and preserving it, and making sure it lasts another 100 years, is really exciting.”