'It's about helping each other': Hallie Nutrition reopens under new ownership

A Chippewa Valley health-based business has a new lease on life and a new name on its lease.

Hallie Nutrition — founded in 2019 at 3032 Commercial Blvd. in the village of Lake Hallie — prides itself on offering a wide variety of healthy food options. Until recently the business was owned by Sarah Starck, but was recently purchased by health coach Tina Davern. Starck will be kept on the supporting staff of Hallie Nutrition.

“It’s fantastic to be able to help doing something you love,” Davern said. “Getting to see my clients’ faces when they lose weight is fantastic. It’s not just about selling the shakes, and the teas, it’s about helping each other and improving the community.”

The road to purchasing Hallie Nutrition was paved through Davern’s positive experiences with Herbalife, including working at Envy Wellness in Chippewa Falls for a few years. Making health-based steps to better her life, Davern lost over 100 pounds in nine months and developed the skills to help others succeed in achieving their health goals.

Hallie Nutrition offers products from Herbalife Nutrition including 32 different flavors of shakes, a blend of iced coffees and teas and various other seasonal options to help its customers become healthier individuals. Herbalife Nutrition is a global multi-level marketing corporation that develops, markets and sells dietary supplements, weight management, sports nutrition and personal-care products.

In addition to the storefront, Hallie Nutrition offers its products online for those who want to make them at home and bring their newly found fit lifestyle into their residence.

Davern does not plan to change Hallie Nutrition drastically from the formula it employed prior to her ownership stake, but said the flavors and product selections will be slightly different from what people are used to, while still reflecting the health values Herbalife employs at all of their locations.

“We want this place to continue to grow and expand as much as it can,” Davern said. “We want to get other health coaches and distributors in here behind the counter and helping their clients as well. This is an amazing area and we’re glad to be here.”

For more information on Hallie Nutrition visit hallienutrition.com.

