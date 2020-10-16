'It's all so confusing': Chippewa Falls business leaders react to struck down state order

Chippewa Falls business leaders and customers are being left in a constant state of limbo.

Earlier this week a Sawyer County judge knocked down Gov. Tony Evers statewide public gatherings order declared to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The order would have prohibited groups larger than 25% of an indoor room’s occupancy.

However, when businesses in Chippewa Falls learned of the knockdown, the confusion about what is best to do to slow the spread of the coronavirus only grew.

“I’ve had a lot of businesses ask for clarification on it,” said Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street. “It’s all so confusing. Business owners want to know how many people they are allowed to have per square feet, and the reply from Chippewa County was they’re recommending gatherings of household members indoors only and groups of 10 or less outdoors with social distancing measures. But there are currently no restrictions right now on how many people are allowed inside of a business.”

Despite the lack of a statewide health order in regards to COVID-19, Ouimette said the majority of business owners in Chippewa Falls plan to follow the advice of Chippewa County health officials in terms of ensuring their businesses are as safe and sanitary as possible.