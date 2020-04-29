'It's an irreplaceable experience': Local country artist Brady Luke to release new music during live show stall

On Friday, Brady Luke is releasing his new song entitled “Half a Try,” a track about giving a relationship 100 percent of yourself and not taking advantage of the person you love by giving them less of yourself than they deserve.

The song has what Junker describes as a “honky tonk vibe with a meaning,” and is the first offering from his upcoming second full-length studio album due out sometime in 2020.

Junker said over time he has gravitated toward writing music that will put a smile on listeners’ faces and he was cognizant of this while writing “Half a Try.”

“I like to have a mix between fun and energetic music and some songs that come from a deeper place in my heart,” Junker said. “I just want songs people can turn on and have a good time. Over time, I’ve tried to write more-and-more songs from that perspective.”

Besides releasing new music digitally and staying engaged with fans on social media, Junker said he and the Brady Luke Band are spending their time polishing their live show and writing new music.