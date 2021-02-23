'It's been really incredible': Local FFA students continue to serve amid a global pandemic

A nationwide organization is doing everything it can to help Chippewa County thrive during a worldwide pandemic.

FFA, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is an American 501 youth organization, specifically focusing on middle and high school classes that promote and support agricultural education.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of its activities for the past year have been held virtually. While this has put many organizations on hold, FFA is doing everything it can to help its student members thrive regardless of local conditions.

Ben Styer, Wisconsin State vice president of FFA representing section two, said the pandemic has been a hurdle FFA members in west central Wisconsin have had to get over, as it has affected nearly every aspect of normal life regardless of your lifestyle.

“Covid has put challenges in our way this year,” Styer said. “When you have an organization that is known for its presence in the community and having hands-on learning, a global pandemic is going to be very difficult to deal with.”

