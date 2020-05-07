'It's important to acknowledge it': Chippewa Falls businesses step up to help celebrate Mother's Day

Chippewa Falls businesses are doing anything they can to make a holiday celebrating a pivotal population the best in can be despite the current circumstances.
Businesses throughout the Chippewa Valley are offering a wide array of services, products and promotions to help celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. With the relaxation of some restrictions on businesses due to COVID-19, many locations are now able to offer curbside pickup services in addition to gift certificates, online orders and delivery.
Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said those looking for a gift for their mom this Mother’s Day don’t need to run online to have something shipped.
Instead, most businesses will still be offering services on Mother’s Day and they can support their local economy while finding a gift their mom will love.
“Everybody has to celebrate their mom because they’re so important,” Ouimette said. “Whenever someone is looking to buy something to celebrate anything we always promote local. You still have the opportunity to buy local because things haven’t really changed that much. You can buy downtown, you can get delivery, you can pick up things curbside, you can buy gift certificates and you can get whatever you need for mom locally, as usual.”
A few of the businesses with Mother’s Day offerings include the do-it-yourself workspace AR Workshop, the Chippewa Candy Shop, clothing store November Grace and dozens more, all offering unique products/services in celebration of all things moms.
Taylor Mason, owner of AR Workshop, said her business is doing its part for Mother’s Day by offering a wide variety of unique project kits for customers to pick from. She said the products are one way in which the business can help make this year’s Mother’s Day great and it is incredibly important to do so.
“I’m a mom and I think it’s important to celebrate moms regardless of what’s going on,” Mason said. “Just because we’re in quarantine doesn’t mean we shouldn’t celebrate things. Whether it’s a phone call to your mom because you can’t see her right now or a Zoom call, I think it’s important to acknowledge it.”
Those who have a mom with a sweet tooth, the Chippewa Candy Shop — a downtown Chippewa Falls hot spot — is working tirelessly to offer something unique for their customers. The shop is consistently designing Mother’s Day associated candies and treats, gift baskets with assorted goods and other offerings only available through Sunday in order to spice up the holiday.
Dan Sweeney, owner of Chippewa Candy Shop, said even though the safer-at- home orders have made celebrating in person difficult, people’s affection for one another is being conveyed in new ways. He said the Chippewa Candy Shop has been continuously shipping gifts and products all over the area, some orders even coming in as far away as Texas.
“Because of the quarantine it’s hard socially for people to get together,” Sweeney said. “We’ve been mailing and shipping out a lot of Mother’s Day gifts because some people can’t be physically together to give them to their mom. And even though some people won’t be together, a simple gift will mean a lot to a lot of mothers.”
While many won’t be together with their mom due to COVID-19 on Sunday, the businesses in Chippewa Falls are doing what they can to help moms feel appreciated no matter the circumstances.
