'It's important to acknowledge it': Chippewa Falls businesses step up to help celebrate Mother's Day

Taylor Mason, owner of AR Workshop, said her business is doing its part for Mother’s Day by offering a wide variety of unique project kits for customers to pick from. She said the products are one way in which the business can help make this year’s Mother’s Day great and it is incredibly important to do so.

“I’m a mom and I think it’s important to celebrate moms regardless of what’s going on,” Mason said. “Just because we’re in quarantine doesn’t mean we shouldn’t celebrate things. Whether it’s a phone call to your mom because you can’t see her right now or a Zoom call, I think it’s important to acknowledge it.”

Those who have a mom with a sweet tooth, the Chippewa Candy Shop — a downtown Chippewa Falls hot spot — is working tirelessly to offer something unique for their customers. The shop is consistently designing Mother’s Day associated candies and treats, gift baskets with assorted goods and other offerings only available through Sunday in order to spice up the holiday.

Dan Sweeney, owner of Chippewa Candy Shop, said even though the safer-at- home orders have made celebrating in person difficult, people’s affection for one another is being conveyed in new ways. He said the Chippewa Candy Shop has been continuously shipping gifts and products all over the area, some orders even coming in as far away as Texas.