'It's just beautiful': Downtown Chippewa Falls beautification bigger than ever

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Downtown Chippewa Falls is looking better than ever.

As part of the overall beautification of downtown, Main Street in downtown Chippewa Falls is receiving a wide range of cosmetic improvements this summer.

All throughout Riverfront Park and downtown, floral arrangements are adorning every block. Some arrangements consist of a wide array of different colored flowers while others are accompanied by retro-looking bicycles to add to the ambiance of the scene.

Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director, said stepping up their game this year with improving the aesthetics of downtown is a conscious effort they’re making to make downtown Chippewa Falls even more alluring.

“We enjoy doing this every year and every year it seems to get better and better,” Ouimette said. “This year we decided to group some flowers together on the corners of the streets, something we haven’t done before. It makes it looks a little bit better than just having one on a corner, instead, we have three or four.”

The majority of the flowers came from Woodmohr Greenhouse in Bloomer, the greenhouse responsible for the flowers in the newly remodeled Riverfront Park. Ouimette said a good number of businesses downtown are getting into the beautification spirit this summer.