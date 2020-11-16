'It's just safer this way': Chippewa Falls Public Library closes again amid surging COVID-19 pandemic

A surge in coronavirus numbers throughout Wisconsin is causing the closure of community hubs throughout Chippewa County.

The Chippewa Falls Public Library announced late Sunday they will be closing immediately due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Chippewa County. The surge of positive coronavirus numbers in Chippewa Falls will see the library closing until at least Monday, Nov. 30, wherein the COVID-19 climate will be reexamined and a decision to remain closed longer will be made.

Joe Niese, director of the Chippewa Falls Public Library, said the decision to re-close came after the Eau Claire Public Library and other similar institutions announced closings over the weekend.

“It definitely wasn’t an easy decision,” Niese said. “The majority of our patrons leading up to this were respectful of restrictions we put in place and were in and out of the library in a timely fashion. But with city buildings, county buildings and the Eau Claire Public Library shutting down, it created a domino effect. With the Eau Claire being the largest library in the area, I had concerns about people coming upriver to us and that would put a strain on us. The staff and the community’s safety was at the forefront of this decision.”