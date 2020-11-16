'It's just safer this way': Chippewa Falls Public Library closes again amid surging COVID-19 pandemic

A surge in coronavirus numbers throughout Wisconsin is causing the closure of community hubs throughout Chippewa County.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library announced late Sunday they will be closing immediately due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Chippewa County. The surge of positive coronavirus numbers in Chippewa Falls will see the library closing until at least Monday, Nov. 30, wherein the COVID-19 climate will be reexamined and a decision to remain closed longer will be made.
Joe Niese, director of the Chippewa Falls Public Library, said the decision to re-close came after the Eau Claire Public Library and other similar institutions announced closings over the weekend.
“It definitely wasn’t an easy decision,” Niese said. “The majority of our patrons leading up to this were respectful of restrictions we put in place and were in and out of the library in a timely fashion. But with city buildings, county buildings and the Eau Claire Public Library shutting down, it created a domino effect. With the Eau Claire being the largest library in the area, I had concerns about people coming upriver to us and that would put a strain on us. The staff and the community’s safety was at the forefront of this decision.”
Unlike over the summer when the Chippewa Falls Public Library offered curbside pickup and limited in-building numbers, for at least the next two weeks only holds can be picked up at the downtown Chippewa Falls location. One individual will be allowed in the lobby at a time and the patron will be allowed to pick up their items through a protective barrier in a large meeting room adjacent to the normal library browsing area.
Support Local Journalism
Niese said this scaled down plan will allow for the safest transactions possible for library patrons for the time being.
“I don’t want staff to do curbside with all of the liabilities involved,” Niese said. “We don’t have a good method of doing curbside pickups here during the colder months. It’s just safer this way.”
In addition to the hold pickups available for the next few weeks, virtual programming for adults and children will still take place and the community has access to the library’s normal resources on its website.
In order to reopen Nov. 30, Niese said there needs to be a significant drop in countywide COVID-19 numbers. But until then, the library’s staff will keep the public informed on any changes to library hours.
“There is going to have to be a significant dip in the numbers in the area,” Niese said. “I want to be as safe as possible. There is going to have to be a drastic change for us to open up in the capacity we did the last couple of months. I just want to thank the public for their cooperation so far and we will keep people updated.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.