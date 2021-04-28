'It's not like the old days': New law adds virtual harassment activities to definition of stalking

Chippewa County’s crime victim witness coordinator Sherrie Dachel has seen an increase in stalking cases where the victim is sent numerous messages via text or social media.

In a recent case, an ex-husband sent a number of messages to his former wife about her new boyfriend. That new boyfriend tried to get a restraining order in place, but was unsuccessful.

A new state law signed Friday by Gov. Tony Evers expands the definition of stalking to include sending text messages, electronic messages or other electronic communications, or causing a device to ring or send repeated notifications. The law also expands stalking to include sending those messages to members of the victim’s family, household, employers, co-workers and friends.

Dachel said this new law was needed, as stalkers have found new ways to electronically hound their victims.

“People can get very creative,” Dachel said. “(I’m in favor of) anything that helps keep them safe. I definitely think it was needed. Your state of mind is definitely affected by this harassment. It’s not like the old days, where people left notes on cars, or sent flowers.”