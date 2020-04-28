'It's out of our hands': Summer 2020 events in limbo amid COVID-19 uncertainty

“There are so many changes, so many disappointments and so many fears right now,” Lee said. “I’m on the front line at work and I’m confident we will move on to better days very soon. To be honest I was mourning Rock Fest 2020 until Wade (Asher) reached out and announced Rock Fest was planning to hang tough with all of us.

“Now I’m relatively optimistic that Rock Fest 2020 is possible if the government allows it,” Lee said. “I think our rock family and the bands are starving and dying of hunger for live music. I feel it’s important for society to get out there and get our economy moving. In the end, I pray every day that we get our yearly fix of great friends, family and music in our little cornfield of the world.”

Rock Fest mainstay Alan Peloquin said even if the event takes place during the current timeframe, it is still going to change dramatically.

“The event is going to change dramatically and it has to,” Peloquin said. “I’m in my early- to mid-50s now and I’ve been going since I was 26, so things have changed over the years but not to this extent. For me, after all of these years it’s about the people and keeping in touch with family and friends I’ve made over the years. That’s the part I’m going to miss tremendously if the festival doesn’t go off.”