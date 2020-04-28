'It's out of our hands': Summer 2020 events in limbo amid COVID-19 uncertainty

Many events in the Chippewa Valley have already been called off because of COVID-19 restrictions, but a few are holding onto the hope the pandemic will clear up in time for the events to transpire.
Popular Chippewa Valley events such as Oktoberfest, Country Fest, Blue Ox Festival and dozens more have already rescheduled to the fall or canceled their proceedings due to the pandemic. However, events such as Rock Fest in Cadott and the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, both set for July, are attempting to wait out the storm.
Currently scheduled for Thursday, July, 16 through Saturday, July 18, Rock Fest is one of the largest rock/metal music festivals in the country. This year’s lineup includes international acts such as Slipknot, Disturbed and Limp Bizkit, and many fans are eagerly waiting to hear the status of the festival.
Rock Fest promoter/booking agent Wade Asher announced earlier this month that the festival is going to wait until the safer-at-home order has been lifted before deciding to postpone or cancel the festival in order to give the event the best chance to carry on as planned.
Heather Lee, longtime event attendee and Rock Fest Facebook fan group administrator, said she hopes the festival is able to occur in July because people desperately need an escape from the harsh reality the coronavirus pandemic has thrust upon the world.
“There are so many changes, so many disappointments and so many fears right now,” Lee said. “I’m on the front line at work and I’m confident we will move on to better days very soon. To be honest I was mourning Rock Fest 2020 until Wade (Asher) reached out and announced Rock Fest was planning to hang tough with all of us.
“Now I’m relatively optimistic that Rock Fest 2020 is possible if the government allows it,” Lee said. “I think our rock family and the bands are starving and dying of hunger for live music. I feel it’s important for society to get out there and get our economy moving. In the end, I pray every day that we get our yearly fix of great friends, family and music in our little cornfield of the world.”
Rock Fest mainstay Alan Peloquin said even if the event takes place during the current timeframe, it is still going to change dramatically.
“The event is going to change dramatically and it has to,” Peloquin said. “I’m in my early- to mid-50s now and I’ve been going since I was 26, so things have changed over the years but not to this extent. For me, after all of these years it’s about the people and keeping in touch with family and friends I’ve made over the years. That’s the part I’m going to miss tremendously if the festival doesn’t go off.”
Another variable surrounding events like Rock Fest is the fact organizers are unsure whether the event will even be allowed to take place due to its close proximity to the safer-at-home order potentially being lifted in Wisconsin on May, 26.
It is likely events will be slowly phased back in based upon attendance numbers, so a festival such as Rock Fest that draws 20,000 people a day may be a bit farther off than many may think.
Peloquin said the hope among the Rock Fest faithful is the festival will happen, but he’s facing the reality it may not be likely.
“It’s out of our hands,” Peloquin said. “It’s heartbreaking because there are a lot of people who really want to see this happen and need this. After being locked down for so long and not working, people need events like Rock Fest. And if it does happen later in the year it is going to conflict with a lot of other things I want to do with my wife and family.”
Another summer event holding out hope is the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. The event is currently scheduled for Wednesday, July 8 through Sunday, July 12.
Organizers posted on social media earlier this month that they are waiting to see how the COVID-19 situation develops before they make the call to cancel or postpone, while also urging people to social distance and stay clean and safe to give the event a fighting chance.
Events such as Rock Fest and the Northern Wisconsin State Fair require months of careful planning and detail, and with the COVID-19 pandemic being shrouded in uncertainty, the status of events until a vaccine is discovered will remain just as uncertain.
