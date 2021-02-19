'It's pretty exciting': CFAUSD construction projects nearing completion

The finish line is on the horizon for a long-storied local project.
Construction on the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) building project referendum is coming along quickly and is lessening its impact on the daily routine of school faculty and students.
Projects underway at Chippewa Falls Middle School include the library area, which is planned to be completed by the end of March.
Details in this area being completed at the moment include installing its ceiling grid, updating fire protection systems, installing lighting/flooring and patching up drywall work. Installation of interior glass, doors and hardware will be installed next week. Bathrooms are also being worked on throughout the building and are planned to be completed around the same time.
Projects under construction at Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) are mostly being worked on at night once students leave the building, including updating the sprinkler system. The auditorium will be finished within the next few months and work within the kitchen and Cardinal Hall will commence over spring break week.
School board treasurer,Steven Olson said seeing these projects come to fruition is exciting and fulfilling for all parties involved.
“Everything is still scheduled to finish up by the end of this summer,” Olson said. “It feels like we blinked and it is almost over. Three years ago we started this program and now we’re months away from wrapping everything up.
“It’s pretty exciting and feels really fast when you start to look back and think about all of the collaboration and work done to get us to this point.”
Parking space at Chi-Hi has been decreased since the beginning of the construction process, but Business Manager Chad Trowbridge said the time is nearing when there will no longer be a constant construction equipment presence on district campuses.
“It is as tidy as it can be,” Trowbridge said. “Quite a bit of space has been freed up, and we are looking to be vacated from the parking lot by the end of this summer. This will be the last of the parking disruptions for the next three months.”
In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School students and to make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.
The Stillson building project included a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase features a larger space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.
The middle school is using the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology, and make various improvements and repairs. The high school got a new science lab, improved technology and other improvements.
Another referendum building project construction update will be available at next month’s CFAUSD board meeting.