'It's pretty exciting': CFAUSD construction projects nearing completion

The finish line is on the horizon for a long-storied local project.

Construction on the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) building project referendum is coming along quickly and is lessening its impact on the daily routine of school faculty and students.

Projects underway at Chippewa Falls Middle School include the library area, which is planned to be completed by the end of March.

Details in this area being completed at the moment include installing its ceiling grid, updating fire protection systems, installing lighting/flooring and patching up drywall work. Installation of interior glass, doors and hardware will be installed next week. Bathrooms are also being worked on throughout the building and are planned to be completed around the same time.

Projects under construction at Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) are mostly being worked on at night once students leave the building, including updating the sprinkler system. The auditorium will be finished within the next few months and work within the kitchen and Cardinal Hall will commence over spring break week.

School board treasurer,Steven Olson said seeing these projects come to fruition is exciting and fulfilling for all parties involved.