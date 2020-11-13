'It's sad, the numbers we're seeing': COVID-19 positive test results increase in Chippewa County

“Final decisions have not been made about going back to in-person learning,” she said.

Chippewa County remains at a severe risk of COVID-19, meaning people should only gather indoors with those in their homes, and outdoor gatherings should be limited to 15 people. Weideman doesn’t anticipate the state or county adopting any new guidelines further restricting bars, restaurants or businesses, either limiting capacity or forced closures.

The situation at nearby hospitals isn’t improving, either, she added. About 77% of beds in hospitals across the northwest region of the state are now in use, including 88% of ICU beds. About 15% of ventilators are in use.

“We are very near capacity or at capacity,” Weideman said of the hospitals in Chippewa County.

In good news, the county is preparing for the possibility of obtaining vaccines. However, the leading vaccine from drugmaker Pfizer will need to be stored at -93 degrees Fahrenheit. Weideman said they are working on storage and transportation plans.

“We do have some options already that can keep the vaccines cold enough,” she said.