'It's taken a beating': Irvine Park Zoo in need of upgrades

“I think awareness is one of the biggest components because we do have such a generous community,” Jimenez said. “I do think people will answer the call.”

Ideally, the work would be done by fall 2022. “Having a goal to have it done in 2022 is a realistic goal,” he said.

Other upgrades to the three exhibits began earlier this year, as six of the thick glass panels were replaced. Many of the glass panels had become foggy and hard to see through. Jimenez said nearly half the glass panels have been replaced, and the goal is to finish that project as well.

Beth Arneberg, Parks Board president, said this marks the launch of the upgrades, and they are still working on plans to move forward.

“It’s just wear-and-tear,” Arnberg said. “It’s nothing that is dangerous to the animals or the public.”

The first bear cage constructed in Irvine Park was in 1909. The small animals building was constructed in 1914 and was rebuilt in 1962. However, those aging exhibits were considered unsafe for the animals and the zoo workers, and it wasn’t easy to see the animals.