'It's too soon to say if we've turned the corner': Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

"It's too soon to say if we've turned the corner," she said.

Like other public health officials, Weideman is urging anyone who traveled over the holiday week to quarantine for two weeks. Anyone who is showing symptoms of the virus should get tested immediately, she said.

Right now, the state's guidelines is a 14-day quarantine, but that could be reduced to a 7- or 10-day quarantine, depending on changing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, she said.

"Chippewa County will follow whatever guidance the state recommends," she said.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Chippewa County has climbed to 52, up 11 from the last press conference Nov. 18. There are currently 21 county residents hospitalized, identical to the level from two weeks ago. Overall, 80.9% of hospital beds in the northwest region of the state are occupied, with 89.9% of ICU beds in use, she said.

Weideman was optimistic that vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer will gain approval in coming weeks.

"The hope is to have a small amount of vaccines available in our county this year," she said.

Both of those vaccines require cold storage, which is a logistical issue the county is still working out.