Jackson County Sheriff: Man who shot at officer in custody

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has reported that the armed man at large after shooting at a deputy acting on a felony probation warrant was taken into custody today.

Gary G. Hughes, 74, was apprehended outside of W15131 Taylor Road, Town of Springfield, around 1:55 p.m. He had been on the loose since Friday after a 15-hour standoff.

The Sheriff's Office said it was advised by citizens that Hughes was seen at the address.

"The Jackson County Sheriff's Office would again like to thank all of the agencies that assisted with this incident over the past several days," the office posted on its Facebook page.

"We would also like to thank the citizens of Jackson County for their patience, vigilance, and assistance in apprehending Hughes."

