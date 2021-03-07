 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson County Sheriff: Man who shot at officer in custody
0 comments
top story

Jackson County Sheriff: Man who shot at officer in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has reported that the armed man at large after shooting at a deputy acting on a felony probation warrant was taken into custody today.

Gary G. Hughes, 74, was apprehended outside of W15131 Taylor Road, Town of Springfield, around 1:55 p.m. He had been on the loose since Friday after a 15-hour standoff.

The Sheriff's Office said it was advised by citizens that Hughes was seen at the address.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The Jackson County Sheriff's Office would again like to thank all of the agencies that assisted with this incident over the past several days," the office posted on its Facebook page.

"We would also like to thank the citizens of Jackson County for their patience, vigilance, and assistance in apprehending Hughes." 

Gary Hughes

Gary Hughes
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan reveals she had suicidal thoughts

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News