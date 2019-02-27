Occupational therapist Jaclyn Kron recently joined the Rehabilitation Services Department at Mayo Clinic Health System – Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Kron earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology and pre-occupational therapy, and a master’s degree in occupational therapy at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.
Her professional interests include hand therapy, lymphedema management and neurological rehabilitation.
“I wanted to work at Mayo Clinic Health System because of its long-standing reputation for providing the highest quality care to patients,” Kron said.
In her spare time, Kron enjoys spending time with her family, reading and running.
