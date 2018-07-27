Chippewa Valley veterans could within two years have access to new mental health help, such as PTSD treatment, music or equine therapy, acupuncture, yoga or a host of other treatments.
Evaluating and finding those new treatments is the aim of the new Jake Leinenkugel-led federal commission called COVER, which the White House announced Tuesday.
President Donald J. Trump appointed Leinenkugel to chair the commission – which falls under the Department of Veterans Affairs umbrella – but Leinenkugel found out a month ago he had been chosen, he said in a phone interview with the Herald.
“I knew that there was something they were looking at possibly doing,” Leinenkugel said. “I did not know the whole scope of what the commission entails … (as) far as looking at the entire VA mental healthcare for veterans, I said wow, that’s a large scope.”
The first step is contacting and surveying “as many veterans that use the VA, and even those 14 million that do not,” Leinenkugel said.
The COVER commission will examine the broad state of its veterans’ mental health.
Next, the commission will “take a hard look” at the success rate of the VA’s current evidence-based mental-health practices.
“ … (Is) there new care or alternative treatment? I think the answer is yes,” Leinenkugel said.
Several treatments, such as therapy, hyperbaric oxygen treatment – which involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized room – or pressure point acupuncture may be under scrutiny by COVER.
Leinenkugel said he has heard positive anecdotal evidence that these treatments can help veterans, but COVER will research those findings.
New methods of warfare and longer deployments mean veterans are facing different mental-health issues than they were 30 years ago.
“(Veterans) come back and (have) new issues dealing with anxiety, depression, disconnecting from normal society, things we all enjoy doing,” Leinenkugel said.
The alternative treatments could help some veterans lean less on opioids or other painkilling drugs.
He praised a VA initiative called “Whole Health,” which focuses on sleep, nutrition, emotional needs and relationships and mental health.
The COVER commission should “accelerate” use of the Whole Health program, he said.
But the Whole Health initiatives aren’t in every VA medical center.
“We have 171 VA medical centers and it’s in approximately 30 right now,” Leinenkugel said.
The Tomah VA facility is one of those centers that offers Whole Health services.
Tomah was not scheduled to adopt the program for another three years, but now has introduced Whole Health.
He’s heard positive feedback from Chippewa Valley veterans on the alternative treatments, Leinenkugel said.
“I’ve (heard) … ‘I reduced my opioids by 50 percent. I don’t have knee pain to the extent I had before. I don’t have lower back pain because of yoga,’” Leinenkugel said. “I think the Chippewa Valley is going to see this all within the next couple years, in a big and better way through Minneapolis and through Eau Claire.”
The COVER commission’s final report is not due out for 18 months, but Leinenkugel may report important findings before then, he said.
The group’s first meetings were Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, D.C., according to a VA press release.
