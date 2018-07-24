Jake Leinenkugel, former senior White House adviser to the Department of Veterans Affairs, will lead a VA commission focused on mental health.
President Donald J. Trump chose the Chippewa Falls native to lead the group, the VA announced Tuesday in a press release.
The Creating Options for Veterans’ Expedited Recovery Commission, or COVER, “will examine VA’s evidence-based therapy model for treating mental health conditions.”
The group’s first meetings were Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, D.C., according to the press release.
In the press release, acting VA Secretary Peter O’Rourke called Leinenkugel an “ambassador for change at VA.”
“As leader of this important new commission, Jake will continue to advocate for better care and services for his fellow veterans,” O’Rourke said.
The announcement comes one day after the Senate voted 86-8 to confirm Pentagon official Robert Wilkie to be the new VA Secretary.
At the federal level, Leinenkugel has been involved in the VA’s “ChooseVA” campaign and efforts to reduce veteran suicides, according to the press release.
Leinenkugel spoke in Chippewa Falls July 12, where he highlighted mental health and suicide awareness and praised Trump’s “reframing” of the VA.
“The commitment of what this current president, whether you like him or not, is adamant … that the VA and veterans get the best possible access to quality care when and where they need it, male or female. That’s the transition we’re going through right now,” he said.
Leinenkugel is former president of Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. He accepted a job in Washington, D.C., in January 2017.
A local need
In 2018, mental health is a top-of-mind problem for many Chippewa County residents, including veterans. A 2018 Chippewa County health assessment found mental health was the “top health priority” for the county.
Chippewa County averaged 133 hospitalizations per 100,000 people for self-inflicted wounds in 2017; the state average is 96 per 100,000 people.
Chippewa County rates above both the state and U.S. average in suicide death rates, according to the 2018 assessment.
Roughly 76 percent of people surveyed in the assessment said they couldn’t afford mental health treatment.
Leinenkugel cited those numbers in Chippewa Falls July 12.
“That alarmed me, concerned me and probably (for) some of the clinicians and doctors, it doesn’t surprise them at all. But we’ve heard about it, and it’s a matter of doing something about it,” he said.
Kevin Middlebrooks of Chippewa Falls praised the Chippewa Valley VA’s mental-health services after Leinenkugel’s speech.
“I’ve had a lot of mental-health treatment done here,” he said. “Since I’ve been coming here, I’ve done a complete 180.”
To contact the COVER commission, email COVERCommission@va.gov.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
