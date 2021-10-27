Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Lee Brice to headline Country Fest 2022

The biggest country music party of the summer now has its weekend entertainment.

Country Fest, a country music festival in Cadott announced their 2022 three-day lineup on Wednesday morning. The next edition of the festival will take place from Thursday, June 23.-Friday, June 25. and will feature performances from Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, Chase Rice, Locash, Michael Ray, Rodney Atkins, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans, Dylan Scott, Jameson Rodgers and over a dozen other nation/regional country acts.

“We are so excited to bring people back to live music and in 2022 we are doing it in a big way,” Festival promoter Wade Asher said. “With this star-studded lineup, activations and overall experience we give the fans, we always aim to please. There's a reason why fans call Country Fest ‘Your Happy Place’ and we can’t wait to show them all that we have in store and to see those smiles once again.”

The 2022 edition of Country Fest will also feature a kickoff party on Wednesday, June 22. with performances by Phil Vassar, Alexandra Kay, Jake Stringer & Better Than Nothin’ and Tim Hurley. The Wednesday performances will be exclusive to those with three-day admission passes to Country Fest.

Country Fest returned in 2021 after postponing their 2020 event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Though rain plagued most of the festivities, the festival was able to occur with minimal coronavirus fallout.

Chippewa Falls resident Tyler Schulte attended Country Fest 2021 and is looking forward to making his way back out to Cadott come June next year.

“This is the best festival in the area every year,” Schulte said. “Now that shows aren’t a guarantee to happen, I think people aren’t taking them for granted anymore, so there is a different energy when you go now. The lineup this year looks great, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

As it currently stands, there will be no face coverings or COVID-19 vaccination/negative coronavirus tests requirements to attend Country Fest 2022.

Tickets, campsites and pit passes are available now for Country Fest 2022 at countryfest.com/tickets.

