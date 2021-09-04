Jeff Holmes: Meeting the challenge in our schools

As this is the inaugural article in the Herald and I have only around six hundred words or less to utilize, I should briefly let the reader know who I am. My name is Jeff Holmes and I am the Superintendent of Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD). This is the second year of providing services in CFAUSD and my 14th year as a Wisconsin public school superintendent.

Another thing a reader should know about me, I am apolitical; however, in my position, I am often compelled to deal with politics. My background is history and I still find time to learn about it as much as possible and history has certainly taught me valuable lessons in those pursuits. One of my favorite lessons comes from George Washington’s warning about party politics in his farewell address and what it can lead to—I personally believe that we are certainly experiencing what he foreshadowed in 1796.

On a side note, I find it ironic and interesting that the Herald will be the venue by which I will be able to quarterly inform readers of school district services, initiatives, news to know, etc. In ancient times, heralds were the individuals who reported back to their kings and queens about battles lost or won. At this juncture, I feel like a herald in many respects.