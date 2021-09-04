Jeff Holmes: Meeting the challenge in our schools

As this is the inaugural article in the Herald and I have only around six hundred words or less to utilize, I should briefly let the reader know who I am. My name is Jeff Holmes and I am the Superintendent of Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD). This is the second year of providing services in CFAUSD and my 14th year as a Wisconsin public school superintendent.
Another thing a reader should know about me, I am apolitical; however, in my position, I am often compelled to deal with politics. My background is history and I still find time to learn about it as much as possible and history has certainly taught me valuable lessons in those pursuits. One of my favorite lessons comes from George Washington’s warning about party politics in his farewell address and what it can lead to—I personally believe that we are certainly experiencing what he foreshadowed in 1796.
On a side note, I find it ironic and interesting that the Herald will be the venue by which I will be able to quarterly inform readers of school district services, initiatives, news to know, etc. In ancient times, heralds were the individuals who reported back to their kings and queens about battles lost or won. At this juncture, I feel like a herald in many respects.
Having stated the above, I believe that most readers want me to speak to COVID and the stance of the District for the beginning of the school year. The levels that were developed for CFAUSD over the summer were created to provide the District with flexibility in highly fluid times. Because of the everchanging multiple perspectives, variables, data points, facets, factors, et al considerations, it was necessary to create a system for decision making that allows for the ability to shift quickly when the need arises.
Currently, we are in Level 2, which is mask-optional with moderate mitigation measures (i.e., designated isolation rooms, CCDPH quarantine protocols, and appropriate social distancing where possible). Given everything we currently know, it is necessary to begin the school year at that level to determine whether or not our settings will actually exacerbate Chippewa County’s COVID numbers.
Please visit our website to view recent communications and other information provided in that regard: https://cfsd.chipfalls.k12.wi.us/district/covid-19-info.cfm
What I have attempted to make quite clear to both our masking and anti-masking contingencies over the past year and a half is that neither group may necessarily get what they want during the course of this on-going public health emergency. COVID and what it has brought to our world has likely made this the most challenging time for school districts in modern history.
Government officials at the federal and state level have only exacerbated those challenges along the way. Because we do monitor closely a multitude of sources; e.g., CCDPH, CDC, WI DHS, Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, WI DPI, staff input, parent input, board input, and community leaders input; e.g., Big Rivers Conference Superintendents, Chippewa County school superintendents (both public and private), et al., we believe that our decisions are well-informed.
Do I understand that we will not be able to make everyone “happy” during these contentious and worrisome times? Certainly. However, what I personally strive for is the creation of settings for our students that we can all collectively function in our respective roles appropriately in the face of a global pandemic.
Everyone’s patience, understanding, respect for varying perspectives, and civility during this ongoing public health emergency are greatly appreciated by CFAUSD.
Jeff Holmes is Superintendent of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District