Jeff Holmes named new Chippewa Falls superintendent

Pending agreement on contract terms, Holmes is scheduled to start in his new role on Wednesday. The district is facing many important decisions, and Czech said Holmes will be tasked with many important decisions early on in his tenure as superintendent.

“One of the most impressive things about him is he put together a complete four-page brochure on what his plan would be for the next year,” Czech said. “He definitely has a plan for what needs to be done this month, immediately focusing on how we get our schools involved during the COVID-19 period. We have issues we need to tackle immediately that our community is facing and he’s prepared to do that.”

Upon the opening of the position earlier this year, the district received 25 applications for the superintendent position due in large part to the collaboration with the search firm McPherson & Jacobson, which focused on finding qualified candidates for the position.

With the selection of Holmes, the Chippewa Falls School District will not have had a single day without a superintendent, a fact Czech said is a welcomed piece of news.