Jeff Holmes named new Chippewa Falls superintendent

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District chose Jeff Holmes Thursday as its new superintendent.
Holmes has been superintendent of the Germantown School District since 2013.
Three groups — including the Chippewa School Board, a group of district administration and a group of community members — interviewed both Holmes and Nick Madison, superintendent of Brillion Public Schools since 2005, Thursday before choosing Holmes.
Board president David Czech said all three groups were in agreement in choosing Holmes due to his experience in similar positions and his ability to step into the role quickly.
“All three groups were really on the same page that Jeff Holmes is an outstanding candidate and is going to be a perfect fit for this district,” Czech said. “If you look at what our needs are right now, with Dr. Eliopoulos leaving July 1, we needed to hit the ground running and have someone come in and make decisions with confidence right away.
“With being in the position he was in Germantown for so long and the outstanding job he did, we knew he has the capability to come and do great things right away. We have a lot of great things in place already, so to have a leader come in right and not only lead the district, but guide it along the path it is already on, is what we need.”
Pending agreement on contract terms, Holmes is scheduled to start in his new role on Wednesday. The district is facing many important decisions, and Czech said Holmes will be tasked with many important decisions early on in his tenure as superintendent.
“One of the most impressive things about him is he put together a complete four-page brochure on what his plan would be for the next year,” Czech said. “He definitely has a plan for what needs to be done this month, immediately focusing on how we get our schools involved during the COVID-19 period. We have issues we need to tackle immediately that our community is facing and he’s prepared to do that.”
Upon the opening of the position earlier this year, the district received 25 applications for the superintendent position due in large part to the collaboration with the search firm McPherson & Jacobson, which focused on finding qualified candidates for the position.
With the selection of Holmes, the Chippewa Falls School District will not have had a single day without a superintendent, a fact Czech said is a welcomed piece of news.
“It’s a big sigh of relief for us,” Czech said. “For the board, there is a ton of work and stress involved when you don’t have your one person you can rely on in place. There was a lot of nervousness around whether or not we could find the right person and the fact we found the right person and are satisfied with it is a huge weight off of our back.
“This district is not going to be left in a position where we don’t have anybody or we’re struggling to do something,” he said. “At this point in time, we’re glad not just that it’s over, but that it ended in the right way.”
