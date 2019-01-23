Jennie-O to donate reward money to Closs
BARRON (AP) — Hormel Foods and Jennie-O say they’ll donate the $25,000 they had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.
Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later. Twenty-one -year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.
Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O.
Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme’s current and future needs.
