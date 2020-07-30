Jennifer Heinz resigns from the Chippewa Falls School Board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to personal circumstances, Jennifer Heinz is resigning her position on the Chippewa Falls School Board of Education.

Effective Friday, Heinz officially relinquishes her authority as a member of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Board of Education. This will result in the need for the district to find a replacement.

Board representatives said Heinz will be missed. Though only in her second term, she quickly acquired a leadership role upon her election in 2016 and was instrumental in helping forward many of the district’s initiatives that have been in place since 2014.

Her efforts in the role of board member helped significantly strengthen the mission and core values of CFAUSD.

Anyone interested in applying to fill the Board vacancy should submit a written notice of interest to School Board President David Czech at czechdp@chipfalls.org no later than Aug. 12.

