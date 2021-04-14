Jim Falls Elementary launches fundraising campaign for new playground equipment

A local school is pushing for a fun-filled upgrade for its students’ school day.

Jim Falls Elementary School is raising funds for playground equipment on its campus to the tune of $95,000. To date $88,000 of the $95,000 goal has been raised and the school is now utilizing the popular fundraising site GoFundMe to raise the remaining capital.

Principal Jennifer Sarauer said the playground equipment will give the roughly 140 students a new lease on life and ease the stress they feel during an average school day.

“Please help us give our students play equipment that is current, safe and would also enhance our students’ ability to enjoy challenges at their own developmental levels,” Sarauer said. “We are eager to share this playground with the entire Jim Falls community.”

The school hopes to wrap up fundraising by the end of the school year and install the playground equipment early this summer.

The updated playground equipment will be open to the community when school is not in session and will be located conveniently right off the Old Abe bike trail.