A Jim Falls man charged with homicide after he allegedly drove drunk and killed his passenger in a rollover crash last May is expected to enter a plea at his next hearing.
Mavrick J. Kolpien, 26, was charged in August in Chippewa County Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and a separate charge of causing a fatal crash while already having an intoxication-related driving conviction.
During a hearing Friday, defense attorney Matthew Krische informed Judge James Isaacson that Kolpien intends to enter a plea at his next court date. Isaacson set it for May 1. No trial dates have been set.
“These are serious charges,” Isaacson said. “I’ll want a pre-sentence investigation.”
Kolpien appeared in Friday but didn’t speak. He remains free on bond.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told the family of the victim that he knows they are frustrated at the delays in the case, noting the plea would come nearly a year after the fatal crash.
“The offer to Mr. Krische will expire if he doesn’t take the deal by May 1,” Newell told Isaacson.
According to the criminal complaint, the crash occurred at 1:13 a.m. May 13 at the intersection of Highway X and Highway XX in the town of Sigel, west of Cadott. The crash killed Kolpien’s passenger, Zachary Evanson.
Robert Boeckman told police that he was following Kolpien’s vehicle on Highway X when Kolpien suddenly made a sharp “U-turn” in front of him, and Boeckman’s car struck Kolpien’s car in the side, causing it to roll over.
When law enforcement arrived, they observed the vehicle on its side, and saw Evanson was trapped under the driver’s side door. Evanson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kolpien was taken to an area hospital for treatment. An officer interviewed him there, where Kolpien admitted he had consumed four mixed drinks, two beers, and had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. A preliminary breath test showed he had a .113 blood-alcohol level; a blood draw later showed he had a .114 blood-alcohol content.
Kolpien was convicted of drunk driving in March 2014, stemming from a Jan. 12, 2014, incident, the criminal complaint states.
The day after the crash, Kolpien was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn, resulting in a death. He pleaded no contest to that citation on June 19, but that conviction was reversed by the court of appeals, online court records state. He also was cited for inattentive driving in the crash.
Kolpien also was recently cited for operating a motorcycle without a valid license, speeding on an expressway, operating while suspended, and non-registration of an auto vehicle
