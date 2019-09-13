A Jim Falls man who drove drunk in May 2018 and killed his friend in a two-vehicle crash was sentenced Friday to serve three years in prison.
Mavrick J. Kolpien, 26, 17575 Highway K, pleaded no contest in May in Chippewa County Court to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, the crash occurred at 1:13 a.m. May 13, 2018, at the intersection of Highway X and Highway XX in the town of Sigel, west of Cadott. The crash killed Kolpien’s passenger, 23-year-old Zachary Evanson.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested five years in prison and three years of extended supervision, which mirrors a pre-sentence investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections.
"We're not here sentencing him because he's a bad person. We're here because of his criminal conduct," Newell told Judge James Isaacson. "It was a reckless act for him to drive under the influence of an intoxicating beverage."
Kolpien spoke prior to sentencing, reading from a prepared statement.
"I'm sorry to the entire Evanson family," Kolpien said. "He was an amazing person to be around. He made me feel like I had another brother."
He added: "The amount of 'I'm sorries' I say will never be enough. But that won't stop me from saying them."
Isaacson admonished Kolpien for making poor decisions. He pointed out that Kolpien already had one drunken-driving conviction. He also ordered five years of extended supervision.
Prior to Isaacson's ruling, several people testified about the proposed sentence.
Linda Collison, Zachary Evanson's mother, said it is a difficult day, saying her son's death is slowly killing her. She described Zachary as her best friend.
"Every day without my son has been a living hell," she told Isaacson. "I loved Mavrick. He and Zach were inseparable. You'd see one, you'd see the other. When I see Mavrick, I look for my son."
Collison said she can barely sleep at night and has post-traumatic stress disorder after the death.
"I will never ever own a white sheet, and I don't think you would if you saw your child covered in one," she said. "I will forever have a hole in my soul."
Collison said she knows Kolpien would never have intentionally hurt her son, but she added what happened was a crime, and he must be punished.
Mark Evanson, Zach's uncle, said they always went hunting together. They were supposed to go hunting the morning after the death. When he answered the door that morning, he thought Zachary had arrived early. Instead, he was informed of Zachary's death.
"Zach was like a little brother to me," Mark Evanson said. "He was like that to a lot of people. Mavrick took that away."
Tina Kolpien, Mavrick's aunt, said she knew how close Mavrick and Zachary were as friends.
"He in no way meant to cause the death of his best friend," Tina Kolpien said.
Tina Kolpien requested leniency.
"He is living with the consequences of his actions, for the rest of his life, too. It hasn't been easy on him, either," Tina Kolpien said. "Mavrick is a very kind kid and made a horrible mistake."
Defense attorney Matthew Krische requested one year in jail plus 15 years of probation.
"Nothing any of us do today will take away the grief everyone feels. This is tragic," Krische said to Isaacson.
Krische said Kolpien is not a danger to the public and no longer consumes alcohol, and probation is warranted.
According to police reports and the criminal complaint, Robert Boeckman told police that he was following Kolpien’s vehicle on Highway X when Kolpien suddenly made a sharp “U-turn” in front of him, and Boeckman’s car struck Kolpien’s car in the side, causing it to roll over.
When law enforcement arrived, they observed the vehicle on its side, and saw Evanson was trapped under the driver’s side door. Evanson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kolpien was taken to an area hospital for treatment. An officer interviewed him there, where Kolpien admitted he had consumed four mixed drinks, two beers and had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. A preliminary breath test showed he had a .113 blood-alcohol level; a blood draw later showed he had a .114 blood-alcohol content.
Kolpien was convicted of drunken driving in March 2014, stemming from a Jan. 12, 2014, incident, the criminal complaint states.
The day after the crash, Kolpien was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn, resulting in a death. He pleaded no contest to that citation on June 19, but that conviction was reversed by the court of appeals, online court records state. He also was cited for inattentive driving in the crash.
Kolpien also was recently cited for operating a motorcycle without a valid license, speeding on an expressway, operating while suspended, and non-registration of an auto vehicle.
