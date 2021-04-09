Jim Falls man to serve up to 90 days in jail in identity theft/fraud case

A Jim Falls man who wrote two checks totaling $4,970 from a family member’s business in May 2019 will serve up to 90 days in jail.

Matthew W. Demars, 29, 14059 198th St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to identity theft-financial gain, fraud of financial institution and misdemeanor theft.

Judge James Isaacson ordered up to 90 days in jail; 15 must be served and the rest may be stayed, beginning April 17. Demars also will be placed on probation for two years. He must write a letter of apology to his victims and pay $896 in court costs and fines. Restitution will be determined at a later date.

According to the criminal complaint: owners of Big Foundations, located in the town of Anson, reported to authorities that someone had stolen checks from the business and cashed them. The checks totaled $4,970. Authorities tracked the money back to Demars.

