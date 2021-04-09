Jim Falls man to serve up to 90 days in jail in identity theft/fraud case

CHIPPEWA HERALD STAFF
A Jim Falls man who wrote two checks totaling $4,970 from a family member’s business in May 2019 will serve up to 90 days in jail.
Matthew W. Demars, 29, 14059 198th St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to identity theft-financial gain, fraud of financial institution and misdemeanor theft.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Judge James Isaacson ordered up to 90 days in jail; 15 must be served and the rest may be stayed, beginning April 17. Demars also will be placed on probation for two years. He must write a letter of apology to his victims and pay $896 in court costs and fines. Restitution will be determined at a later date.
According to the criminal complaint: owners of Big Foundations, located in the town of Anson, reported to authorities that someone had stolen checks from the business and cashed them. The checks totaled $4,970. Authorities tracked the money back to Demars.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies in March
Katelyn M. Baker-Shaw
Katelyn M. Baker-Shaw, 23, West Salem, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Baker-Shaw was found with 3.3 grams of methamphetamine during a March 29 traffic stop in West Salem. She was released on a signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Justin A. Lunsford
Justin A. Lunsford, 32, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Lunsford was found with heroin after police responded to a March 25 drug overdose at a La Crosse hotel. Lunsford was released on a $500 signature bond
Steve Rundio
Samuel J. Becker
Samuel J. Becker, 28, Holmen, was charged possessing an illegal article. According to the criminal complaint, he was found with a bag of marijuana March 25 during the booking process at the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Cody Barrett Samson
Cody Barrett Samson, 36, Onalaska, was charged with battery to a medical care provider. According to the criminal complaint, Samson punched a paramedic in the face during a March 19 ambulance transport and left the paramedic with a visibly swollen nose. Samson was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Lane R. Weidner
County Circuit Court:
Lane R. Weidner, 55, La Crosse, is accused of a sex offender registry violation. According to the criminal complaint, Weidner is a lifetime registrant who failed to reply to an April 13, 2020, registration letter and repeated follow-up notices. He has an initial court appearance set for April 13.
Steve Rundio
Son Sami
Son Sami, 47, Rochester, Minnesota, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Sami was found with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine during a March 12 traffic stop on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Raece M. Flick
Raece M. Flick, 32, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a March 13 noise complaint at 3427 Elm Dr. in La Crosse and found Flick with two hypodermic needles and a piece of crumpled wax paper containing heroin. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Shawna M. Delyea
Shawna M. Delyea, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Delyea was found with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine during a March 14 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Hilary Lynn Kendhammer
Hilary Lynn Kendhammer, 28, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Kendhammer was found with methamphetamine during a March 8 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Amber N. Biamonte
Amber N. Biamonte, 29, Viroqua, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a short-barreled rifle. According to the criminal complaint, Biamonte was found with a 20-gauge sawed-off Savage Arms shotgun during a March 6 traffic stop in Onalaska. She was a released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Cory W. Tharpe
Cory W. Tharpe, 42, La Crosse, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, Tharpe entered an unattended running vehicle in La Crosse and drove away March 3. Police located Tharpe inside the vehicle a short time later. He was released on a $1,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Phillip J. Madison
Phillip J. Madison, 52, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Madison was found with .6 grams of heroin after police responded to a March 1 domestic dispute at a motel on Rose Street in La Crosse. He was released from the county jail after posting a $100 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Milo V. Newton II
Milo V. Newton II, 41, La Farge, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Newton was found with 4.4 grams of methamphetamine during a Feb. 27 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Aspen Kalina
Aspen Kalina, 29, Blair, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Kalina was found with .4 grams of heroin and a hypodermic needle with methamphetamine residue during a Nov. 13 traffic stop in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.