Joe Biden/Kamala Harris sworn into office, Chippewa Falls residents react

Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris, first female vice president, were sworn into office on Wednesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump exited office after a tumultuous four years in office, a notion which is being met with mixed feelings in Chippewa Falls.

Taylor Poquette, a student at Chippewa Valley Technical College, said she is thankful to finally see a female in one of the top positions of authority in the country.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I can’t wait to start saying Madame Vice President,” Poquette said. “It’s been a hard road to get to this point, but I’m glad we are finally here. Hopefully people feel a little bit better now, but there is still a lot of work to do to make this country better. This finally feels like we are making America great.”

Over 60% of Chippewa County residents voted for Trump, so the inauguration of Biden isn’t sitting well with a large percentage of conservative voters.

Joseph Bauer, a retired Chippewa Falls resident, said nothing much will change in the Biden/Harris era.